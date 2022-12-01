Home News Feminicides, kills his wife with dozens of stab wounds then surrenders. The neighbors: “An ogre, screams and beatings were daily”
News

Feminicides, kills his wife with dozens of stab wounds then surrenders. The neighbors: “An ogre, screams and beatings were daily”

by admin
Feminicides, kills his wife with dozens of stab wounds then surrenders. The neighbors: “An ogre, screams and beatings were daily”

The voice, on the phone with the 112 operator, is agitated but firm: “Go to via Lope de Vega, at 1. On the fourth floor, my house. I killed my wife”. On the other side of the receiver they keep it “hooked” while the steering wheels fly towards the Barona. Bouchaib Sidki walk back up towards the tracks that pass through Romolo, cross the underpass and come out in viale Liguria.

See also  Beijing Announces Sending Troops to Eastern Russia Military Exercises US Response | Russian Military Exercises | East 2022 Military Exercises | Sino-Russian Cooperation

You may also like

The city’s epidemic prevention and control work teleconference...

Farewell to Gerardo Bianco, 91 years old, a...

Trenibelluno.it, ten years as a commuter, «Today a...

Vatican, the Pope is now choosing a layman...

Sardinia, assault on a security van with shooting...

“Racing” with the more infectious mutant strains——Perspective of...

Belluno mountain unions to save money: half a...

Istat confirms GDP +0.5% in the third quarter....

Party organizations at all levels in the city...

A week of current affairs in Europe

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy