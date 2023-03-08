Marie Antoinette Cano,

By Marie Antoinette Canoteacher and leader of the Fecode gender team.

Taken from More Colombia

The National Care System and a public employment program for women should be the first steps against the feminization of poverty. Analysis by: María Antonieta Cano,

The current economic regime, by its very structure, minimizes women and, in fact, limits their possibilities of progress, even if they register their conquests in the written norm.

Their rights have not been the product of a spontaneous concession by those in power. On the contrary, they have been preceded by vigorous mobilizations in the midst of a propitious environment in which women are massively linked to the factories and it is with salaried work that they have been gaining independence of criteria, social, union and political presence.

This is the basis that led them to claim labor rights, political rights, and sexual and reproductive rights, now recognized, at least legally, by almost every country in the world.

But the massive entry of female labor into the productive sphere did not go hand in hand with the decrease in time dedicated to reproductive work, a situation that is also worsened in the most unequal societies.

How are women doing in Colombia, a country that systematically discriminates against women? What can we say about the recognition of rights in a backward nation that is highly dependent on the US economy?

It can be affirmed that it is precisely because of this characterization of Colombia that the conditions of women seem frozen in time. Here the remnants of old economic structures that maintain the old forms of production are still carried on their backs.

The presence of pre-modern forms in the national economy still keeps the vast majority of women subjected to care work, despite the fact that today’s world already knows how housework is industrialized, has universalized education, and has already invented gardens children and has opened countless collective restaurants.

Here, on the contrary, women continue to be condemned to housework, even though many, more and more, are linked to paid jobs and have exhausting days there as well. This double and even triple shift in practice prevents them from participating actively in the public, social and political life of the country.

According to the National Survey on the Use of Time, ENUT, from DANE (2021), women continue to bear the heaviest burden of unpaid work. They are the ones who assume the supply of food, cleaning and maintenance, shopping and caring for children under five years of age.

They also serve as support for people in the home and carry out volunteering, passive care and related activities. In the case of paid work, men continue to participate to a greater extent than women. The gap is 23.7 percentage points, while, in the case of unpaid work, the gap is 27 percentage points with a greater burden for women.

Even more worrying is that the ENUT shows that the gaps are not closing over time, perpetuating inequities in households between men and women. Proof of the above is that, while in 2017 89.1% of women did unpaid work, this value went to 90.8% in 2021. For men the value went from 60% to 63.8%.

So, how can we talk about women’s rights if between kitchen utensils and caring for children, the elderly, people who require permanent care, as well as care work in the community, they lose women more than eight hours a day in unpaid work that, added to the ones they dedicate to work, require between fifteen and sixteen hours a day?

Thus, it is de facto impossible for them to get involved in union and political activities, due to pure and physical lack of time, under penalty of adding one more day to their already exhausting days. And what is worse, this reality is reinforced by a number of beliefs that make it difficult to systematically reduce the gaps.

For example, the ENUT (2021) shows that 66% of the people surveyed agree and strongly agree that women are better than men for domestic work. This belief is held by men and women alike.

It is clear that there is still a long way to go. The condition of productive backwardness of the country and adherence to the policies of the United States brings with it some feudal and patriarchal backwardness with strong roots in the culture and in the national economy.

It is urgent to convene the different existing organizations in the field of the fight for equality between men and women. It is necessary to promote large mobilizations around some programmatic points around the central issues that today affect the lives of millions of women. Said call should not be made only from a vision in defense of rights, many of which are recognized and are a dead letter, but from the perspective of asserting them.

Measures that reduce women’s time in care to reduce gender gaps and reduce poverty require political decisions. For example, the first step that must be taken is to claim economic sovereignty and favor the productive growth of the country, for which, from the outset, FTAs ​​must be renegotiated and policies promoted to protect and promote agriculture and of the national industry.

Only in this way will the bases for the productive advancement of the nation be cemented and there will be work —the source of all wealth—, which will lead to better living conditions for society as a whole and for women in particular.

Thus, the first steps against the feminization of poverty should be: the National Care System and a public employment policy for women.

The National System of Care

It should focus on the implementation of a National Care System that democratizes care tasks and unpaid work, redistributing them with the State, the private sector and men.

It is necessary that care work be assumed by public, mixed and community entities and that subsidies and deductibility be granted to the people who carry out these tasks.

The new approach must go hand in hand with national cultural campaigns so that care work is recognised, redistributed and reduced. Public institutions should promote wellness and lactation rooms for mothers and pregnant women and for those who perform care work, as well as community kitchens and kindergartens to free up time for caregivers. Priority must be given to care systems for young women to prevent their educational dropout.

The National Care System must also contain labor reconciliation measures such as staggered schedules or that coincide with educational days for men and women. It is what will allow all members of the household to reconcile their productive life with care work.

In addition, that these services are provided in areas close to the productivity centers, together with adequate transportation systems. New policies should be approved so that men and women can access care services for their children and other dependent persons as part of social protection and security.

In relation to domestic workers who provide paid services, strategies must be generated that guarantee the monitoring of their forms of contracting with their employers and provide these services through women’s associations as part of the State’s offer of care services. .

Today, more than 90% of these workers do not have social security. Colombia must have specialized centers for people with special care and with the necessary equipment through technical aids, railings, public services, elements for diagnosis of chronic diseases, among others, with an emphasis on rural regions.

Public employment program for women

A National Care System is not enough, as stated by the political and economic analyst Aurelio Suárez in his most recent book, Looting:

“We must move towards economic reactivation that boosts demand with public employment plans for care. It is no longer enough to redistribute care: we need to overcome the feminization of poverty. Care systems must be accompanied by public care employment plans, in order to redistribute not only care but also income. To the basic income proposal must be added the economic reactivation of the paid care sectors.

And further on he says: “The care economy will be one of the great protagonists of the economic recovery. The challenge is to develop an economic policy that allows sustainable financing of care systems and public care employment plans through a solid, progressive fiscal policy without gender bias. The political economy of the country must be disrupted in order to advance towards welfare models that allow the unification of the objectives of social policy with those of economic policy”.

In conclusion: just as women’s labor rights were the product of great strike movements that would climax in the second half of the 19th century, and citizen rights were preceded by a long struggle by the suffrage movement, which emerged in the middle of the so-called ” second industrial revolution”, a good part of our struggle is taking place today within the framework of the conquest of a national care system and a public employment program that takes away from women the weight that unpaid work in the home represents.

It is hoped that this time, an average of eight hours a day, can be invested by women in their education, in a paid job, in participating in politics or in union struggle, in going for a walk, in doing yoga or whatever they want. and that, finally, the rights that were conquered by previous generations stop being a dead letter and begin to be exercised.

It is clear that women are capable of competing effectively in the multiple fields of social necessity but that, without achieving a concrete link to the labor market and the development of industry and agriculture, there can be no real claim for women’s rights or system of care that supports it.

The fate of women is tied to the fate of the nation. It is necessary to get out of subjection to foreign interests and move towards autonomy to eliminate the old and new obstacles that limit national progress.

It is therefore the order of the day to specify a National Care System that, together with a Public Employment Program, aims to defend a dignified life for all.

Women, the fight continues.