Fencers started collecting Olympic points – Lääne Elu

Fencers started collecting Olympic points

Fencers started collecting Olympic points

Sten Priinits from Haapsalu fencers gave a good performance. Photo: private collection

Estonian fencers competed at the MK stage over the weekend, which also started the collection of rating points for the 2024 Paris Summer Olympics. The women competed in Fujairah, Saudi Arabia, the men in Istanbul.

Sten Priinits from Haapsalu fencers gave a good performance, won all subgroup matches and got into the top 64 among 345 fencers. In the main tournament, Priinits first defeated the Swiss Bruce Brunold 15:8 and the first ranked Japanese Koki Kano 7:6 among the 32, who has the team Olympic gold medal at the Tokyo Olympics and the World Cup team bronze medal from last year to show for it.

