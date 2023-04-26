Fencing: the Olympic saber qualifiers kick off in Seoul – Sport

news-txt”>

(ANSA) – ROME, APRIL 26 – Seoul is hosting the Grand Prix of saber from tomorrow to next Saturday, which opens the qualifying rounds for the 2024 Olympics. On the Korean platforms – where, as in all Gp Fie stages, only the competitions will be staged individual – the first points for Paris will be up for grabs, at the dawn of a journey that will culminate in the team World Cup events. “I made it clear to the boys, even before a clear objective, what our starting point is – declares the blue saber coach, Nicola Zanotti -. The numbers show that in the 14 months of my management we have grown above all in the female , but also for men with the confirmation of the more experienced athletes and the arrival of several young people at high levels. We will reach our goal if we are good at managing the tension in the ten appointments that are worth the passes for Paris. The podiums will count, of course, but also placements. You don’t need to be afraid of making mistakes, you need the right continuity of performance. We’re ready to do our part,” he concluded.



Luigi Samele and Luca Curatoli are exempt from the day dedicated to the preliminary phases, already admitted to the main draw by ranking right. On the platform, however, on “day 1” of the Korean GP, ​​the other 10 Azzurri: Enrico Berrè, Matteo Neri, Giovanni Repetti, Pietro Torre, Dario Cavaliere, Luca Fioretto, Giorgio Marciano, Emanuele Nardella, Riccardo Nuccio and Mattia Rea. Friday space for the preliminary stages of the women’s competition. Saturday 29 the key day, starting from 2 am in Italy, with the main draws of both races and final stages scheduled around 11 am Italian time.



