Fendi will present the P/E 2024 men’s collection in Florence, on the occasion of Pitti Immagine Uomo 104 (13-16 June 2023), with a special parade scheduled for the late afternoon of 15 June, at Fendi Factory, the pole of excellence of the maison in the heart of the Tuscan countryside in Capannuccia (Bagno a Ripoli). “We are proud to open the Fendi Factory to our customers and the press, bringing it to life beyond the everyday with the next men’s fashion show in June during Pitti Uomo. It is a special place for our artisans and for the local community, because it represents Fendi’s heritage and creativity, cultivating the precious skills of the artisans and preserving Made in Italy”, he declared Serge Brunschwigchairman and CEO of Fendi.

“I am thrilled that the next menswear show will be held in such a special location for me, the beating heart of Fendi, a symbolic place of creation where development, innovation, craft training and production are united under one roof. It will be a unique opportunity to see our products come to life right in the place where our craftsmen make them, placing them at center stage for that day,” he added. Silvia Venturini Fendi, artistic director of accessories and menswear della maison.

“I am particularly happy with the presence of Fendi, one of the most prestigious luxury brands on the global scene, at Pitti Uomo in June – said Anthony De Matteispresident of Pitti Image – precisely in the edition that marks my debut at the helm of the company. This presentation is further confirmation of the show’s international standing and the quality level of its special events. I then underline the importance of the renewed union of intents with National Chamber of Fashionwith which we share the goal of promoting and enhancing the best Italian fashion in contexts of global significance: each organization with its specificities and its references, both aware that the complementary sequence of Florence–Milan appointments is an essential factor for whole system of national men’s fashion”.

“Men’s fashion week in Italy begins in Florence with Pitti and continues in Milan with our fashion week, in two different and complementary ways. The synergy between our two realities makes the Italian men’s fashion proposal the most important in the world. Thanks to the Fendi fashion show which will close the Pitti events on Thursday evening and kick off the Milanese fashion shows, the interconnection between Florence and Milan is even more evident, even at an international level”, he concluded Charles Capasapresident of the National Chamber of Italian Fashion.

The special presence of Fendi in the calendar of the next Pitti Uomo is agreed together with Pitti Immagine and the Camera Nazionale della Moda Italiana. The brand will return to show a Milano fashion week starting from the January 2024 men’s collection for F/W 2024-25.