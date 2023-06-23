Home » Fenerbahce reacted to PFDK decision – Sports News
Fenerbahce reacted to PFDK decision – Sports News

Fenerbahce reacted to PFDK decision – Sports News

In the statement made by the yellow-dark blue club, of PFDK It was reminded that 84 thousand field incidents caused by fans and 237 thousand 500 fines were imposed due to not leaving the stairwells empty.

The organization’s Turkish Football Federation (TFF) in the statement, the following statements were used: “In the final organization organized by the Turkish Football Federation and all processes (security-operation-tribune organizations) are also managed by the TFF, it is a completely unreasonable arbitrary decision to punish our club by attributing responsibility. We have once again witnessed the fact that the TFF and its related institutions, which ignore the chants and chants and do not allow any penalty, make illogical and arbitrary decisions when it comes to Fenerbahçe. of TFF We would like to emphasize that the relevant institution should immediately reverse these illogical decisions.”

