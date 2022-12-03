On December 3, Feng Fei, governor of the province and commander-in-chief of the Provincial Epidemic Prevention and Control Headquarters, presided over a headquarters meeting in Haikou to analyze and judge the current situation of epidemic prevention and control in our province, and deploy the next step in accordance with the relevant requirements of the Provincial Party Committee.

The meeting conveyed the relevant deployment requirements of the Provincial Party Committee Leading Group Meeting on Epidemic Response, carried out research and judgment on the situation of epidemic prevention and control in the province, and listened to reports from Haikou, Sanya, Qionghai, and Ledong on epidemic disposal and implementation of prevention and control measures at airports and ports.

Feng Fei asked——

It is necessary to insist on strictly guarding the Qiongguan pass, strengthen the coordination and cooperation of cities and counties, and achieve an absolute closed loop in the transshipment link, further improve the efficiency of transshipment work, and firmly guard the line of defense against the epidemic at sea.

It is necessary to improve the community management mechanism, realize flat management, and make the community prevention and control work detailed and solid.

It is necessary to fully realize the extreme importance and urgency of vaccination work, quickly carry out special vaccination campaigns, carry out vaccination effect evaluation, increase publicity and guidance, and increase the vaccination rate of the elderly.

It is necessary to strengthen resource reserves such as medicines, vaccines, and centralized isolation points in a targeted manner.

It is necessary to actively implement the requirements of “quick sealing and quick release, and all should be released”, and strive to reduce the inconvenience caused to the masses due to the epidemic.

Vice Governor Liu Pingzhi and Secretary General of the Provincial Government Fu Xuanchao attended the meeting.

