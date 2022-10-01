Feng Wenge Wang Guo first emphasized when investigating and supervising the work of epidemic prevention and control, safety production, etc.

Consolidate the responsibilities of all parties, build a solid line of defense against the epidemic, and keep the bottom line of safety

To ensure that the general public spends the National Day festival in joy, harmony, health and safety

On the afternoon of September 29, Feng Wenge, Secretary of the Municipal Party Committee, and Wang Guoxian, Deputy Secretary of the Municipal Party Committee and Mayor, investigated and inspected work such as epidemic prevention and control, safe production, and market supply in Qinzhou District. Feng Wenge and Wang Guoxian emphasized that it is necessary to resolutely implement the important requirements of the Party Central Committee that “the epidemic must be prevented, the economy must be stabilized, and development must be safe”, adhere to the people first, life first, and always tighten the string of production safety and epidemic prevention and control, Consolidate the responsibilities of all parties, build a solid line of defense against the epidemic, keep the bottom line of safety, and ensure that the general public can spend a happy, peaceful, healthy and safe National Day.

At the Xujiadian road transport safety checkpoint on National Highway 247, the Tianshui South Exit of Lianhuo Expressway, and the Tianjia Passenger Station, Feng Wenge and Wang Guo first learned about the epidemic prevention and control process, traffic and road transport safety, etc. They emphasized that the National Day holiday is approaching, and the flow of people, vehicles and logistics will increase significantly. ”, strictly implement real-name ticketing, code verification, body temperature monitoring, information registration, inquiries about travel history and land acquisition, landing control, classified management, closed-loop transportation, etc. Enter the “gate. It is necessary to always put the safety of the masses in the first place, strengthen the safety management of passenger and freight vehicles, improve the emergency response plan for emergencies, accurately and dynamically investigate and rectify hidden traffic risks, and severely crack down on traffic such as “three excesses and one fatigue”, drunk driving, and illegal operation. Provide a safe and smooth road traffic environment for the public to travel.

At Yingchi Fruit and Vegetable Wholesale Market and Qinzhou Wanda Plaza, Feng Wenge and Wang Guo first inspected market supply, epidemic prevention and control, and safety management. They emphasized that it is necessary to focus on the prevention and control of epidemics in key places such as large supermarkets and farmers’ markets, strictly implement prevention and control measures such as temperature measurement and code verification, wearing masks, one-meter noodles, ventilation and disinfection, and build a strict line of defense for epidemic prevention and control in public places. . It is necessary to attach great importance to food safety, strengthen food supervision and inspection during the festival, continuously improve the level of food safety management, and effectively protect the “safety on the tip of the tongue” of the people. It is necessary to strengthen the monitoring of market operation, do a good job in ensuring the supply and price of livelihood commodities such as grain, oil, meat, eggs, milk, fruit and vegetables, and enrich the supply of the festival market to ensure that goods are abundant and prices are stable. It is necessary to strengthen fire safety publicity and hidden danger investigation and management, implement safety precautions such as fire prevention, explosion protection, and anti-stamping, smooth crowd evacuation and emergency rescue channels, and resolutely prevent safety accidents.

In the First People’s Hospital of the City, Feng Wenge and Wang Guoxian learned about the pre-examination and triage, hospital infection prevention and control in detail. They emphasized that it is necessary to resolutely overcome paralysis, luck and relaxation, strictly and carefully do pre-examination and triage, fever clinic management, nucleic acid testing, environmental disinfection, medical waste treatment, etc., and improve closed-loop management and service specialization. Shift operation mechanism, and resolutely adhere to the bottom line of prison infection prevention and control. It is necessary to carry out business training for medical staff, do personal protection and disinfection according to regulations, update and guarantee medical supplies in a timely manner, and implement various measures for epidemic prevention and control to ensure the health and safety of front-line medical staff.

City leaders Liu Tianbo, Wang Donghong, Zhang Qingli, Wang Xiaojuan and Guo Qingxiang investigated together. (New Tianshui reporter Wang Xiaoxin and Li Wangwang)

Source: Tianshui Daily

Special statement: The content of the above article only represents the author’s own views and does not represent the views or positions of Sina.com. If you have any questions about the content of the work, copyright or other issues, please contact Sina.com within 30 days after the work is published.