Original title: Fengtai Railway Station Transportation Hub enters the main construction stage

At the construction site of the transportation hub of Fengtai Railway Station, construction workers are setting up scaffolding.Photographed by our reporter Cheng Gong

Our reporter Li Bo

The Lantern Festival has passed, workers have returned to work one after another, and the construction of Beijing Fengtai Station transportation hub is busy again. Since February, the transportation hub of Fengtai Station has fully resumed work and production. Nearly 400 builders have worked hard to lay the foundation for the structural capping at the end of the year.

Yesterday afternoon, the reporter saw in the south square of Fengtai Station that a 15-meter-deep foundation pit had been dug in the space outside the station building. Inside the foundation pit, workers carried building materials such as wooden boards and steel bars, and were busy building the skeleton for this underground transfer hub.

Since it is close to the station building of Fengtai Station and the safety protection zone of Metro Line 10 and Line 16, all constructions of the transportation hub must be particularly careful. “The construction site is only 3 meters away from the nearest point of Line 10, so we have specially formulated a safety assessment plan to ensure that the operation of the subway will not be affected.” said Liu Defen, project manager of the Fengtai Station Transportation Hub of China Construction Third Bureau.

In June last year, Fengtai Station was put into use. However, at this stage, if passengers get off the train and need to transfer to a bus or taxi, they need to leave the station first, and then transfer on the ground outside the station.

“The transfer space of Fengtai Station transportation hub is all located underground. After it is put into use, passengers can realize the connection and transfer of railways and subways, buses, tourist buses, taxis, bicycles and other transportation methods without going out of the ground.” Gonglian Company Liu Jiayan, the on-site commander of the Fengtai Station Transportation Hub, introduced that the Fengtai Station Transportation Hub consists of two parts, the South Hub and the North Hub, which are located on the north and south sides of the Fengtai Station building. The planned land area of ​​the project is about 9.34 hectares, with a total construction area of ​​147,600 square meters. The scale is second only to the urban sub-center transportation hub, and it has become the second largest comprehensive transportation hub under construction in Beijing.

A total of 20 bus lines, 200 taxi parking spaces, and 3,000 bicycle parking spaces are planned for the traffic hub of Fengtai Station. At the same time, supporting services and convenient service functions are set up in combination with urban corridors and transfer channels to meet the needs of various traffic groups and surrounding areas. residents’ needs.

“The South Square hub will become the main entrance and exit direction of Fengtai Station. Therefore, compared with the North Square hub, the scale of the South hub will be larger.” Liu Jiayan introduced that the underground center of the South hub will adopt a hollow design and use a glass canopy. Sunlight is directly introduced into the underground space. The floors will be connected by escalators, among which the underground bus terminus will be set up on the first basement level, and the taxi waiting area will be set up on the first basement level and the second basement level. At the same time, a transfer channel with Line 10 will be added in the hub to reduce the pressure of entering and exiting the current subway station.

Fengtai Station Transportation Hub will also adopt the integrated construction model of public transportation and urban commercial development to strengthen the integration of transportation functions and urban functions. In the future, the underground of the transportation hub will be interconnected with the surrounding commercial plots, promote the comprehensive development of Fengtai Station Group and the integrated development of station city, create a new vitality center, and further form linkage with Lize Financial Business District and Fengtai Science and Technology Park.

Fengtai Station Transportation Hub adopts green building design and construction technology, and saves energy and building materials by setting up air source heat pumps, photovoltaic power generation, energy-saving lamps, water-saving appliances, high-performance building materials, and sewage treatment facilities. At the same time, it actively responds to the government’s “double carbon” goal, adopts prefabricated building structures, and reduces carbon emissions from construction waste and traditional energy.

The Fengtai Station transportation hub started construction in March last year. Since February of this year, the project has actively carried out various work to resume work and production. According to the construction deployment and the characteristics of winter construction, the project has accelerated the organization of laborers, construction materials and mechanical equipment to enter the site, and efficient construction operations. At present, the earthwork construction of the transportation hub has been basically completed, and the construction of the main structure has begun. According to the plan, the traffic hub of Fengtai Station will strive to cap the main structure of the hub by the end of this year, and strive to put it into use as soon as possible, so as to provide convenience for the surrounding citizens to travel greenly.

(Editors in charge: Bao Congying, Gao Xing)