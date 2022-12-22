Fengxian District Traditional Chinese Medicine Hospital launched three new crown Chinese medicine agreement prescriptions, which are both prevention and treatment “sales” are hotFly into the homes of ordinary people

Since Shanghai launched the TCM agreement prescriptions for fever clinics, many TCM hospitals have also successively launched TCM agreement prescriptions prepared by their expert teams to enrich the general public’s medication choices. Recently, the reporter learned from the Fengxian District Hospital of Traditional Chinese Medicine that since the launch of three self-designed traditional Chinese medicine agreement prescriptions for different groups of people, the “sales” have been hot because they are both preventive and curative, and can be dispensed at any time.

Early in the morning, the traditional Chinese medicine pharmacy of the traditional Chinese medicine hospital is busy as usual. Every day, more than 500 person-times of prepared prescriptions of traditional Chinese medicine are sold here. The person in charge, Yang Lin, is counting the three traditional Chinese medicine agreement prescriptions. In a short while, she will send two prescriptions specially for fever clinics to the fever clinic warehouse for stocking.

On the way to deliver the goods, she introduced to the reporter that the two treatment prescriptions are Jingyingubiao prescription and Maxing Qingfei prescription. “The former is for some patients who are asymptomatic after being infected with the new crown, or just have a cold at the beginning, runny nose, nasal congestion, and sore throat, and have not developed into a fever stage. At the same time, our pharmacists will also recommend patients to drink more boiled water. Go to the pharmacy to order some safflower and other foot baths to promote sweating, and together with the service medicine, it can relieve cold symptoms.” The latter is aimed at patients who have high fever, body aches, and fatigue after being infected with the new crown, and the effect is better after taking it.

Yang Lin told reporters that at present, these two treatments can better adapt to the medication needs of patients with new crowns at different stages. With the continuous increase in the number of fever clinics during this period, almost every patient who comes to the fever clinic to dispense medicines has a demand. , so it is necessary to “replenish” the pharmacy of the fever clinic every day.

In addition, in addition to the two treatment prescriptions for fever clinics, there is also a preventive prescription for the general population that is effective for early intervention: Longyi Zhengqi prescription, which is composed of Huoxiang, honeysuckle, forsythia, fried Atractylodes macrocephala, and licorice. The effect of strengthening the lungs, invigorating the spleen and replenishing qi, clearing away heat and eliminating dampness has also become a hot seller in outpatient and emergency departments recently. “If you have not yet been infected, or are weak and prone to colds, or have friends and relatives who have been infected, you can take Longyi Zhengqi Fang for early intervention.” Yang Lin added.

The reporter randomly interviewed a patient, Ms. Wang, who had just completed a preventive prescription. She told the reporter that she was in logistics and belonged to a high-risk infection group. She learned from a friend that the Chinese medicine hospital had a preventive prescription that could be prescribed, so she came to prepare a course of treatment. try it.

At present, the three traditional Chinese medicine agreement prescriptions can be prescribed in the outpatient and emergency departments of Chinese medicine hospitals, and it is recommended to take them in a standardized manner under the guidance of doctors. The doctor also reminded that after taking traditional Chinese medicine, the diet should be light, avoid seafood, spicy, greasy, sweet and greasy, smoked and roasted products. The elderly and patients with chronic diseases need to use it under the guidance of doctors. Pregnant women use with caution.