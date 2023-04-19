Fengyuan Biotech is the only SQF first pet health food factory to appear at the World Veterinary Congress

The only pet health food factory in Taiwan that has obtained SQF LEVEL3 certification “Fengyuan Biotechnology” will showcase the latest research and development technology, a comprehensive intelligent formula database, and provide one-stop pet health product ODM/OEM services. It will be held from April 26 to 29 “The 38th World Veterinary Congress” will debut on the 4th floor of Nangang Exhibition Hall II on holidays. We welcome those who are interested in pet health food to visit booths S314 to S316.

Fengyuan Biotech actively obtains SQF LEVEL3 certification, hoping to provide consumers with a trustworthy guarantee. Strict verification procedures must pass the strict standards of 53 testing items in 4 categories including raw materials/finished products/packaging materials/water quality. At present, only 0.4% of pet food factories in the world have obtained LEVEL3 verification, and only SQF LEVEL3 can be used on products. The diamond-level quality shield represents the safety of the “production process” and “product quality”. Many veterinarians at the exhibition unanimously recommended SQF certification as the quality and safety guarantee for pet health products. Therefore, the company will convey the importance of SQF certification and improve consumers’ trust in the quality of pet health food.

Fengyuan Biotech is the only pet health food factory in Taiwan that has obtained SQF LEVEL3 certification.Photo/Provided by Fengyuan Biotechnology

In addition to the emphasis on high quality, Fengyuan Biotech invites veterinarians to discuss the health needs of pets in depth, so that the industry and owners can establish a correct concept of hygiene education. It is hoped that through this exhibition, more veterinarians and owners can understand the health care of SQF Quality Shield products to improve the quality of the overall pet health food market.

Veterinarian Zhong Shangxiu shared the secrets of choosing pet health care products.Photo/Provided by Fengyuan Biotechnology

In recent years, the Council of Agriculture has regularly inspected pet food on the market every year to ensure the hygiene and safety of the products. The government continues to amend laws and regulations to meet international standards, and continues to update requirements and standards to improve the quality and labeling management of pet food, which shows that the government attaches great importance to animal protection.

The quality of pet health food on the market varies, and consumers may not necessarily understand the nutrition labels, whether the product ingredients and functions are suitable for pets, and owners often think that health products are food, and it’s okay to eat more, so it is easy to consume too much or not Appropriate nutrients will cause a burden on the body of the furry child and lead to health problems. Therefore, product certification is very important, and through professional third-party inspection and audit, product quality and safety can be guaranteed.

The products produced by Fengyuan Biotechnology will be printed with the SQF Quality Shield mark, which is a guarantee of quality. In the future, the company will continue to use the most rigorous manufacturing process and professional services to check the health of fur children. Fengyuan pet health food OEM: https://wel-pet.com.tw/

