Fengze District Party Committee’s Key Work Scheduling Meeting Held to Study and Promote Multiple Works-Minnan Net

On the 8th, Gao Jinquan, secretary of the District Party Committee, presided over a key work scheduling meeting of the District Party Committee to study and advance relevant matters. District leaders Lin Qingfu, Chen Qingyong, Huang Zepeng, Li Yubin and Liu Pengzhi participated.

The meeting studied the issue of cracking down on telecommunications and network fraud.

The meeting pointed out that it is necessary to pay close attention to the main problems of telecommunications network fraud in the jurisdiction, formulate specific work measures, do a good job in the breakdown of responsibilities, and tighten the responsibilities of compacting departments and streets. It is necessary to carry out special publicity, mobilize the publicity forces of the whole region to work together, and carry out in-depth anti-fraud publicity activities to enter schools, families, communities, factories, government agencies, enterprises and institutions, and create a strong anti-fraud atmosphere. It is necessary to continue to deepen special crackdowns, concentrate on solving major and important cases, strictly and quickly and severely judge, and always maintain a high-pressure and severe crackdown situation. It is necessary to carry out “sweeping streets and buildings” on a regular basis, and urge those who are forced to stay abroad and are at high risk of fraud to return home as soon as possible. It is necessary to focus on the three key sources in the fields of finance, communications, and the Internet, strengthen departmental cooperation, and carry out precise governance. It is necessary to strengthen supervision and supervision in accordance with the special work plan. It is necessary to make good use of notifications, red and yellow card warnings and other means to strengthen accountability and promote accountability.

The meeting studied and promoted the renovation and upgrading of old communities.

The meeting pointed out that it is necessary to have one special class for each project, and implement the system of linking projects with district leaders. It is necessary to formulate guiding opinions on the construction and management of old communities, and each sub-district shall explore the implementation path of the renovation of old communities in light of the actual situation, promote pilot projects, and cultivate models. It is necessary to comprehensively sort out the communities that have not established owners’ committees, and promote special organizations to increase the formation rate of community owners’ committees. It is necessary to follow up the management, and promote the follow-up management of the old communities that have completed the renovation in multiple modes. It is necessary to promote fire protection renovation, complete supplementary fire protection measures, strengthen fire safety publicity, and carry out special inspections on a regular basis. It is necessary to carefully sort out the problems existing in the aspects of on-site quality management and construction progress in the renovation of old communities, and put forward countermeasures. In accordance with the principle of “fast in and fast out”, and according to the construction volume of the project, the completion time limit should be scientifically formulated to ensure construction safety and speed up the renovation progress.

The meeting also scheduled work related to stability and stability. (Wang Zhichao)

Original Title: Fengze District Party Committee’s Key Work Scheduling Meeting Held to Study and Promote Multiple Works

Editor in charge: Lian Peihuang

