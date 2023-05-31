Fentanyl displaces heroin in New York

More than 80% of drug users in New York use fentanyl, the powerful synthetic opioid responsible for the drastic increase in fatal overdoses in the United States, but only 18% do so voluntarily, according to a study released Wednesday and underlined the dangers of addiction to the product.

The opioid crisis is one of the number one public health problems in the United States and the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) recently authorized the over-the-counter sale of an antidote to prevent overdoses caused by fentanyl, Narcan (naloxone).

Manufactured in laboratories and at lower costs than heroin, fentanyl has flooded the US drug market for years and has caused some 70,000 overdose deaths in 2022 out of a total of 106,000 registered in the United States, thus constituting a whole record.

While the “overwhelming majority” of people questioned for the study said their “main” drug was heroin, they “seem to have little means of avoiding fentanyl,” explained study author Courtney McKnight, a professor and clinical assistant at Epidemiology at the York University School of Global Public Health.

To obtain the results, published Wednesday in the International Journal of Drug Policy, McKnight’s team conducted toxicology tests on a sample of 313 drug users, who responded to a questionnaire at the same time, and 162 of whom responded to more in-depth interviews. between October 2021 and December 2022.

As a result, 83% of the participants tested positive for fentanyl, with or without heroin. But “only 18% said they had recently used fentanyl intentionally,” the study results added,

For Courtney McKnight, the danger is increased addiction to fentanyl, which is much more potent than heroin, and therefore an increased risk of overdose.

New York has seen the number of fatal overdoses skyrocket in recent years, from 942 in 2015 to 2,668 in 2021.

“Almost everyone in our study said they were worried about an overdose,” the expert told AFP. Based on the responses obtained, nearly one in four users had overdosed at least once in the six months prior to work.