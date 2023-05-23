Fentanyl vs. Coke | kienyke

Many question the Colombian nature of the coca industry, despite so many years of effort, we made progress, but we did not reach the goal. In Colombia, abandoning efforts brings substantial and immediate setbacks. The coca plant is equatorial and requires water, the African equatorial zone is not rich in water, and the Golden Triangle of Asia (Burma, Laos, and Thailand) specializes in opioids. In the coca industry, Colombia will always be an actor, even if its profits remain less and less in the country. It was always said that the only thing that could unseat the cocalero reign would be a new drug. It seems there is a candidate: fentanyl.

A variety of reports from Cauca and Nariño speak of a fall of up to 60% in the prices of raw leaves and of 40% in the kilo of coca paste, this despite deteriorating quality. The data on hectares of coca planting, the most recent from 2021 located at 204,000 hectares, tend to be imprecise. No one doubts that the end of aerial spraying and the dismantling of eradication units increased the harvested area. The next figure may even touch 300,000 hectares. Even so, measuring production and planting by interdictions is problematic.

Different methodologies extrapolate coca production based on 5-10% of bans. So if 1 kilo is seized, it is estimated that between 10 and 20 kilos were produced. This leads to a penalty for efficiency, where a more effective armed force results in “greater” coca production. Even with this flaw, Colombia is responsible for approximately 30% of seizures globally. The trend identified by Ricardo Rocha of a global equilibrium consumption of 400 tons of cocaine is likely to have continued during the 2010s.

It is natural to think that the fall of the last 5 years in prices is derived from excess supply. According to the UN, the area planted in 2020 was not only 30% less than in 2021, but productivity increased by 10% per hectare planted. Although part of the explanation is greater supply, many times increases or decreases in production in Colombia are balanced by production in Peru, Ecuador and Bolivia. The only thing that explains the price collapse of the last 12 months is the fentanyl epidemic in the US. It is not just replacing cocaine, but affecting the entire narcotics chain.

Fentanyl is likely to cause a 50% increase in opioid deaths in the US in 2021, with an upward trend in 2022. This synthetic drug has its precursor chemicals in China, with the Jalisco and Sinaloa cartels in Mexico organizing its production and distribution in the USA. Being 100 times more powerful than morphine, it makes all other drugs perform, including cocaine. While the cost of producing a kilo of heroin is US$6,000, the same for fentanyl is US$200. If they confiscate a kilo, they simply produce another one.

The cartels’ purchase guarantee was what made coca grow in the territory. If fentanyl continues to grow at this rate, the Mexican cartels will phase out as they have been. Rarely had such an opportune environment been seen for crop substitution, hopefully the opportunity will not be wasted.