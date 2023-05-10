Fermo and Macerata, 7 million to relaunch the leather and footwear district

Applications for conversion and redevelopment projects in the industrial crisis area will start on 8 June

The Ministry of Enterprise and Made in Italy has allocated over 7 million euros to finance conversion and redevelopment projects in the industrial crisis area of ​​the Leather and footwear district Fermano-Maceratese in Marche.

fromJune 8th al July 20th it will thus be possible to submit applications for the concessions intended for the Marche area which includes 42 municipalities: Altidona, Belmonte Piceno, Campofilone, Carassai, Civitanova Marche, Corridonia, Falerone, Fermo, Francavilla d’Ete, Grottazzolina, Lapedona, Magliano di Tenna, Massa Fermana, Monsampietro Morico, Montappone, Montecosaro, Monte Giberto, Montegiorgio, Montegranaro, Monteleone di Fermo, Monterubbiano, Monte San Giusto, Monte San Martino, Monte San Pietrangeli, Monte Urano, Monte Vidon Corrado, Monte Vidon Combatte, Montottone, Moresco, Morrovalle, Pedaso, Penna San Giovanni, Petritoli, Ponzano di Fermo, Porto San Giorgio, Porto Sant’Elpidio, Potenza Picena, Rapagnano, Sant’Elpidio a Mare, Servigliano, Tolentino, Torre San Patrizio.

The facilitations, foreseen in the framework of the law 181/89, aim at the revival of entrepreneurial activitiessafeguarding employment levels and supporting investment programmes.

The projects will have to foresee investment programs with eligible expenses of no less than one million euros. In the case of initiatives presented by business networks, eligible expenses for individual investment programs must not be less than 400 thousand euros.

The concessions will be granted in the form of a contribution towards plant, a possible direct contribution to expenditure and subsidized financing, under the conditions and within the limits of the maximum aid intensities set forth in Regulation (EU) No. 651/2014 (“GBER Regulation”).

The desk for submitting applications will be managed by Invitalia on behalf of the Ministry.

“With the allocation of over 7 million for the relaunch of the leather and footwear district of the Marche region, we are giving a concrete response to help the industrial fabric of the Marche region for a green and digital reconversion that can guarantee the safeguarding of employment levels and the relaunch of area. The excellence of our Made in Italy is made great precisely by the work of many small and medium-sized enterprises, by the strength of the supply chains and by the many districts which are the uniqueness of our economy and which we want to relaunch and protect”. Thus Minister Adolfo bear comments on the tender for the conversion of the industrial crisis area of ​​the District.

