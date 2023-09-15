Fernando Botero died

Fernando Botero, considered one of the greatest Colombian artists of all time, has died. The Colombian died at 91 years of age.

The world of art and culture is in mourning after the death of one of the greatest Colombian artists, Fernando Botero, at the age of 91.

The recognized painter and sculptorknown for his unique and characteristic style, left an indelible artistic legacy that has transcended borders and captivated millions of people around the world.

Fernando Botero, born April 19, 1932 in Medellín, Colombia, dedicated more than seven decades of his life to artistic creation. His work, marked by the exuberance of forms and figures, has been acclaimed for his ability to capture the essence of humanity and Latin American culture in each brushstroke and sculpture.

The artist died in Monaco, there he had presented health problems that finally complicated his condition and led to his death. His death has generated deep sadness in the artistic and cultural sphere both in Colombia and abroad, where his works adorn renowned museums, plazas and galleries.

Botero is known for iconic works such as “The Mona Lisa,” his own interpretation of Leonardo da Vinci’s iconic painting, and his monumental sculptures that adorn squares in cities such as Nueva YorkParis, and Medellín. His style, called «Boterismo«, is characterized by the exaggeration of shapes and representation of figures robust and voluminous that transmit a sensation of vitality.

Throughout his career, Botero received numerous international awards and recognitions, and his works are found in collections private and public Worldwide. His influence on contemporary art is undeniable, and his legacy will endure as a testament to Colombia’s creativity and artistic prowess.

