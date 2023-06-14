Fernando Meneses, the composer who was born for the Binomio de Oro

Fernando Meneses Romero is not only a great composer. He is a doctor, sentimental, honest, romantic, sincere, helpful, humble, provincial, in love with love, a lover of his family and his good friends, ah…. AND He composed his first song at the age of 15, when he was studying high school in Ocaña, Norte de Santander.

Years later he became the favorite composer of the Binomio De Oro group, with the voice of Rafael Orozco, his song moments of love crossed borders and is still heard in meetings and parties, it is a true classic of Vallenato folklore.

HIS HOMETOWN

In the Department of Cesar, more precisely to the south west, in the area of ​​the eastern mountain range and the middle Magdalena valley, the municipality of La Gloria is located, the predominant ecosystem of this region is the tropical dry forest; and it is 268 km far from Valledupar, the capital of Cesar.

In this beautiful town where rice is planted, fished, and cattle raised, this outstanding composer of Vallenato music was born on November 11, 1950; in the home made up of Ubaldo Meneses Bermúdez, and ‘Juanita’ Romero de Meneses, he is the eldest of eight siblings, one of whom died in an accident, their names are: Alfonso (pediatrician), Alberto (rancher), Rafael (+ ), Ubaldo (doctor), Gloria (dentist), Sofía (bacteriologist), and Gustavo. He is happily married to Ruby Arrázola, from this union 3 children were born: Fernando, Mauricio and Berenice Meneses Arrázola.

HIS CHILDHOOD

His childhood says Fernando remembers it as a childhood that unfortunately his grandchildren can no longer live, with a lot of contact with nature, he developed in a riverside town, his parents’ house was anchored in the Magdalena river, under said house they passed the waters of the river, which made it a new and surprising landscape.

Undoubtedly, that peculiar geography strongly influenced his inspiration, in addition to his homeland, La Gloria, is a place blessed by God for having many sources of water, ravines, streams, and streams everywhere, which is why they make it a an area rich in agriculture, livestock and fishing, in my time, says Fernando, you could walk through all these places without worrying about being robbed or mistreated, they were very healthy times, innocence and order still prevailed, in the face of evil, period That was very pleasant, unforgettable swimming activities with more than 20 friends with whom he crossed the Magdalena River, which was 800 and more meters wide, Fernando also played soccer and became part of the national team of his native land.

He had to leave town early in search of good schools, he started his primary school in La Gloria, but he received his fifth grade in Mompox Bolívar, the first year of high school he did at the Pinillos College in this municipality, then he moved to Ocaña Norte de Santander where he graduated from the José Eusebio Caro National College.

He considers that this stage of his life is wonderful, full of love, that contributed substantially to laying very good foundations for his essence as a composer, hence his songs contain abundant memories of his childhood, youth and above all the love that always had him. has accompanied, in Ocaña he fell in love for the first time and also composed his first song.

He confesses that he has never composed to order and not for commercial purposes, he does it to sing them to his friends, for personal satisfaction, and especially to narrate his love stories.

He studied medicine in the capital of Bolívar at the University of Cartagena, the rural year was divided into two parts, one in the south of Bolívar and another in Codazzi, Cesar, a season in which he met Rafael Orozco, when he was with Emilio Oviedo, exactly in La Jagua de Ibirico, Cesar, partyed together, sang moments of love for him and he fell in love with that song.

He also worked in Patillal, a corregimiento of Valledupar, from there he has beautiful memories; He completed his specialization in gynecology and obstetrics at the University of Cartagena, for 40 productive years he worked as a gynecologist, and for 3 and a half years he retired from medical offices and clinics, he rests peacefully in a farmhouse near the city of Bucaramanga, dedicated to compose, to write, He is the author of a book that he called ‘Momentos de amor’, just like his hit song that Binomio De Oro recorded with the voice of Rafael Orozco, This work, explains Dr. Meneses, is very well achieved, it sold a thousand copies in a short time, it has many technological innovations, hardcover, super-documented and with beautiful color photographs, with a QR code the author recounts his songs, and at the same time At the same time they can be heard, both by the group that recorded them and also in the voice of the great Fernando Meneses.

MEETING WITH SANTANDER DURAN ESCALONA

An event that Fernando Meneses never forgets, he experienced it with his great friend Santander Durán Escalona, ​​when they started a television channel called Televallenato, which later became Telecaribe, at the home of ex-governor Jorge Dangond, the channel was launched by Santander Durán and Fernando Meneses with a guitar, musical hands were held and people could vote. He remembers that they each sang their own songs and in the end Santa beat him by two votes, since he was ahead of him with two more girlfriends than Fernando had at that time.

ANECDOTE WITH RAFAEL OROZCO

On a certain occasion traveling through the highways of Colombia, Fernando tuned into a station in Bogotá where they were interviewing the singer Rafael Orozco and Israel Romero, Rafa Orozco was asked why songs by Fernando Meneses appeared in his musical works, many times not one but twoto explain the reason, who this composer was and what he represented for the Binomio De Oro, The response was forceful and he was very moved, Rafa said that what was happening was that Fernando Meneses was born for the Golden Binomial, and the Golden Binomial was born for Fernando Meneses, It filled him with pride to hear that so beautiful from Rafael Orozco who was in the first places at that time.

Fernando tells that, in addition to the musical part, he was united with this great group, a special communion, an immense friendship, for this reason he considered himself one more member of this group; Rafael Orozco and his wife were godparents at their marriage, along with Israel, and some time later he baptized one of Rafael’s daughters.

THE COMPOSER

Fernando Meneses has been a composer for 58 years, he has composed more than 400 beautiful songs, They have taken you to acetate 150, a group that wants a magical work, romantic in nature, dedicated to love, you know, here is this great composer with many. These are truly beautiful inspirations, he reveals that when he travels he is inspired, previously he carried a silver recorder of the kind that was found in Maicao and currently uses his cell phone.

For two years he has been receiving virtual guitar classes, he has an excellent teacher, and talking with him he made a nice reflection, another optimal place to compose is when he bathes, he came to the conclusion that when he was a child, a cousin of his was commissioned to took care of him, bathed him, dressed him, provided him with food, when she fulfilled these duties she spent all her time singing, she was very romantic, It is wise many boleros, of those lyrical and sentimental, while she bathed him she sang and that stayed with Fernando, in his mind and in his heart, for this reason every time he is taking a shower, he sings as if evoking those times, the noise of the water has impregnated him in the same way, since the river passed under his house, hence his songs They are rich in harmony, the same as those old boleros.

He defines his compositions as erotic romantic, but with a subtle eroticism, that is wrapped in a poetic cloak, its sublime and main muse could not be other than the woman, based specifically on love.

YOUR FAVORITE SONGS

When asked about what he considers his most successful song, he replied that he has several, among others are: ‘Moments of love’, ‘Locket of kisses’, ‘A flower dies’, ‘Basket of dreams’, ‘I like you just because’, ‘United again’, ‘In an old love’are works that have been recorded for many years and still sound, one that is always heard is ‘Sadness’, recorded by Beto Zabaleta with Emilio Oviedo, it has a marked lyrical poetic accent, just like ‘Mil amores’, with the same singer.

Diomedes Díaz retreaded his masterful work ‘Momentos de amor’, In the album ‘Clásicos de La Provincia’, the international artist Carlos Vives, in 2009, released a new version of this beautiful song ‘Momentos de amor’.

The Binomio de Oro group with Rafael Orozco brought 13 songs to the soundtrack and they were all successfulan important fact, the beautiful song ‘Canasta de sueño’ that Jorge Oñate made a success, presented it in 1979 at the Vallenato Festival and they disqualified it, when it came out it was the most listened to song from that album by ‘Jilguero’ with the accordion of ‘Chiche’ Martínez and is considered a classic no matter how you look at it.

THE ROYALTIES

The inspiration that has generated the most royalties ands ‘Moments of love’, despite being 47 years old after being recorded, it still produces economic dividends.

Alfonso Meneses, pediatrician and brother of Fernando Meneses, describes him this way: “He is my older brother, he has always been a guide for me to follow, the point I must reach to match or surpass, he has been my classmate in elementary school (Mompox), in high school (Ocaña), at the University (Cartagena) , in work performance (Aguachica and Bucaramanga), in short we have been more than lifelong companion brothers, together we have had to face the vicissitudes of life, I describe him as a sincere, helpful, honest, exemplary, familiar human being and lovely.

Ferna and I were the first medical specialists in Aguachica and the entire center and south of Cesar, we started what is now the second level of health care; We have worked for several years as the only gynecologist and pediatrician at the Aguachica Regional Hospital in 24/7/365 shifts”.

That is Fernando Meneses, a sublime, pre-eminent and eminent composer, the one who was born in a house where the waters of the Magdalena River passed belowto whom the immense love for women inspires him, is this his greatest source, a specialist doctor who worked for more than 40 years with soul, heart and life for the health of women, whom he admires, respects and loves, has to his credit hundreds of charming songs, with romantic themes, those to which we call poetry turned into beautiful songs, we can only pray to the almighty to fill him with health and lots of life to continue enjoying his melodies full of feeling and passion , your work will endure master, because inspirations like ‘Basket of dreams’, ‘Moments of love’ and ‘Locket of kisses’, never die, they always remain in force.

