Fernando Soto Aparicio, seven years of absence

Because he was a writer who lashed out at social inequalities, who created characters who are the image of those who have no chances in life and knew how to portray in his books those beings who wander the streets with nothing in their hands.

Jose Miguel Alzate

This May 2 marked the seventh anniversary of the death of the Colombian novelist Fernando Soto Aparicio. Seven years during which his readers have continued to enjoy that high-flying poetic prose that talks about the social reality of Colombia, and publishers making new editions of his books to meet the demand of those who found in his narrative the voice of a man who He spoke for those who had no voice, and that it continues to be felt by those who know that literature must fulfill that function of denouncing social injustices and seeking the vindication of those who have nothing.

The novels written by this simple man who died on May 2, 2016 are an x-ray of the anguish of people who do not smile because they have sadness tattooed on their souls.

This column about the seven-year absence of the novelist born in Socha on October 11, 1933 is motivated by the desire that the rust of oblivion does not fall on his name, the kind that leads writers who at the time figured as the most read in the country.

Little is already written about Eduardo Caballero Calderón, Manuel Mejía Vallejo, Héctor Rojas Herazo, Manuel Zapata Olivella, David Sánchez Juliao, Eutiquio Leal, Héctor Sánchez, Oscar Collazos, Arnoldo Palacios, Andrés Caicedo, among others. It’s as if his immense literary legacy doesn’t matter. Jorge Isaacs and José Eustasio Rivera are saved from this list because their works, María and La Vorágine, were representative at the Latin American level of two great literary currents. And, of course, García Márquez.

The books

Another reason to remember the author of La rebellion de las ratas was having found in a bookstore in Ibagué the book Fernando Soto Aparicio in front of the mirror, published by Caza de Libros, whose pages include analyzes of his social thought and interviews that were conducted with him. at different times in his life, such as Gonzalo Arango, published in Cromos magazine on June 27, 1966, where the father of Nadaísmo says that While it Rains “he narrowly missed winning the Esso Award”. In this book Isaías Peña Gutiérrez, José María Stapper, Benhur Sánchez Suarez, Javier Ocampo López, Ignacio Ramírez, Gustavo Páez Escobar, Fernando Cely Herrán, José Luis Diaz-Granados, Carlos Orlando Pardo and Oscar Perdomo Gamboa write about his work. among others.

When reading Fernando Soto Aparicio in front of the mirror, I immediately remembered the book Soto Aparicio or Philosophy in the Novel, by Beatriz Espinosa Ramírez. This one talks about the close relationship between literature, philosophy and history, three constants in Soto Aparicio’s narrative; also of the search for Latin American identity that so concerned the author of Y el hombre creado a Dios.

In the chapter “A style called Fernando Soto Aparicio” the author analyzes the writer’s language to explain how an artist of the word is expressed in the poetic force of his prose, taking real elements to structure stories of great literary beauty. . Beatriz Espinosa Ramírez points out that Soto Aparicio is the novelist who best understood man’s beliefs before God.

to remember

Why should we not let the name of Fernando Soto Aparicio fall into oblivion? Because he was “a spirit illuminated by the fire of the word”, a man who spoke of love as an element to save the world, a writer who took the human being as the center of his literary concerns. Or as Guillermo Velásquez Forero wrote. “A man to whom in the pure water of his eyes the child he carried inside shone.” Because he was a writer who criticized social inequalities, who created characters who are the image of those who have no opportunities in life, who knew how to portray in his books those beings who wander the streets with nothing in their hands. Rudecindo Cristancho, Celina Franco Valdivia and Clara Vicenta Fernández symbolize those who have nothing.

All the literary work of Fernando Soto Aparicio is marked by his social concern. In his books, the word shines to express the anguish of the dispossessed, a lament for this violence that kills daily, the sadness that fills the souls of those who live in vulnerable areas. Having read, at an early age, Les Miserables, Victor Hugo’s novel, opened windows for her to bring people’s pain into her narrative. Just as in his “Personal Prayer to Jesus Christ” there is the faith of a man who raises a prayer to God to tell him to look at the world with eyes of pity, in his novels the concern of a man who looks at life with hope in a tomorrow with social justice.

These seven years of absence of Fernando Soto Aparicio are deeply felt by those of us who enjoy his friendship.