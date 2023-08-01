Home » Fernando Villavicencio made tours despite threats
News

Fernando Villavicencio made tours despite threats

by admin
Fernando Villavicencio made tours despite threats

As indicated by the candidate himself for the Construye movement, Fernando Villavicencio he will continue to do rallies and tours but “at your own risk.”

After learning of the threats against him, the candidate for the Presidency for the Construye movement, Villavicenciohe expressed to the daily Expreso, his intention not to suspend his electoral campaign activities.

People who would be related to alias Fito, leader of Los Chonerosthreatened the presidential candidate through a leader of the Good people, in Manta. “The threat is that if I keep mentioning ‘Fito’ and accusing the group of him, they are going to break us,” he said.

Villavicencio is aware of the risk, however he advanced during his visit to the province of El Oro he will continue his campaign activities as normal. “I’m not afraid of them,” continued the candidate and indicated that he will file a complaint with the State Attorney General’s Office for this event.

Likewise, he held this criminal organization (Los Choneros) responsible for any attack on his safety and that of his family. He also confirmed that he will not agree with drug-criminal groups“nor with anyone who is outside the law.”

Background

Yesterday, July 30, 2023, the Construye movement denounced a attack on his political headquarters in the province of Los Ríos, specifically in Quevedo. According to Camilo Salinas, former Minister of Health and provincial director of the organization, they burned the group’s sign.

See also  Another setback for Venezuela in the CPI for the Essequibo

You may also like

Labor Crisis in Florida: Controversial Immigration Law Threatens...

5,000 Silesians make a pilgrimage to the Mariendom...

An entire family died after being hit by...

New drone strike forces Moscow airport closure

Yancheng Takes Action to Implement General Secretary Xi...

What does the US government know about UFOs?

In Loja and Zamora: Drills refine details for...

Edicto Domingo Murillo Perea – Chocó7días.com

Author must be able to prove facts

The transformative power of food production in Mauritius...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy