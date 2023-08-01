Fernando Villavicencio made tours despite threats

As indicated by the candidate himself for the Construye movement, Fernando Villavicencio he will continue to do rallies and tours but “at your own risk.”

After learning of the threats against him, the candidate for the Presidency for the Construye movement, Villavicenciohe expressed to the daily Expreso, his intention not to suspend his electoral campaign activities.

People who would be related to alias Fito, leader of Los Chonerosthreatened the presidential candidate through a leader of the Good people, in Manta. “The threat is that if I keep mentioning ‘Fito’ and accusing the group of him, they are going to break us,” he said.

Villavicencio is aware of the risk, however he advanced during his visit to the province of El Oro he will continue his campaign activities as normal. “I’m not afraid of them,” continued the candidate and indicated that he will file a complaint with the State Attorney General’s Office for this event.

Likewise, he held this criminal organization (Los Choneros) responsible for any attack on his safety and that of his family. He also confirmed that he will not agree with drug-criminal groups“nor with anyone who is outside the law.”

Background

Yesterday, July 30, 2023, the Construye movement denounced a attack on his political headquarters in the province of Los Ríos, specifically in Quevedo. According to Camilo Salinas, former Minister of Health and provincial director of the organization, they burned the group’s sign.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

