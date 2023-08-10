Fernando Villavicencio’s complaint involving Petro’s son

Who was Fernando Villavicencio, the assassinated Ecuadorian presidential candidate?

One of the presidential candidates who registered for the elections to be held on August 20 was Fernando Villavicencio, a politician who ended up assassinated this Wednesday, at the exit of a rally in the center of Quito, in Ecuador. Therefore, there has been a lot of tension in the territory of the neighboring country.

The presidential candidate was one of the bets that the Movement Builds to return the Ecuadorian right to the presidency, after the periods by Rafael Correa and Guillermo LassoHowever, his assassination dismayed his colleagues, as well as an entire country, which is experiencing difficult times in its security.

Fernando Villavicencio was a well-known Ecuadorian politician who worked at the state-owned Petroecuador company, where he was recognized for being a union leader, and later worked as a journalist in various media outlets that exist in Ecuador.

He was elected as an assemblyman in Ecuador in 2021 by the Ecuadorian Socialist Party and the Concertación Movementwho formed the Honesty Alliance, to achieve the election of the former presidential candidate.

Born in 1963, Villavicencio studied journalism in Colombia, for which he had the opportunity to join Petroecuador in 1996, after being one of the founders of Pachakitik (union movement), a year before he entered the work experience that would take to be recognized until 1999.

Fernando Villavicencio had already suffered an attack

The former presidential candidate was the victim of an attack on his home, with bullet wounds, on September 3, 2022, in events that are still under investigation. Due to this situation, he received the solidarity of several of his colleagues, since it was not an easy moment at the time for the Ecuadorian assemblyman.

The passage of Fernando Villavicencio for the presidential candidacy

On May 19, 2023, there was talk of the conversations that the Construye Movement was holding to choose who would be its presidential candidate for the August elections of this year. Almost a month later, he decided that his vice-presidential ticket would be Andrea González, an Ecuadorian environmentalist, to later register his presidential candidacy.

