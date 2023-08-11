Ferragamo, margins slowing down in the 6 months. Profit at -65.4%

Salvatore Ferragamo closed the first half of 2023 with sales of 600 million euros at -4.8% compared to the first half of 2022 (-7.2% at constant exchange rates). Ebit was 47 million (-50.8%), reflecting the planned increase in investments, mainly in communication. Ebitda instead stood at 134 million (-25.6%), while the net profit for the period was 21 million (-65.4 per cent). The net profit attributable to the group amounted to 22 million euros, compared to 62 million euros in the first half of 2022.

“In line with our plans – he commented Marco Gobbetti, CEO and general manager of Salvatore Ferragamo -, in this first part of the year we have made important progress in executing our strategic priorities. In particular, we have focused on operational improvements and brand initiatives to support a new proposition in line with the aspirations of our customers and we have continued the activities aimed at optimizing the retail network and the wholesale channel”. As of June 30, 2023, retail recorded a decline of 5.9%, while wholesale reported -13.3 percent.

“In the continuation of the year – added Gobbetti -, the increase in the share of new products, investments in marketing and communication and the continuous improvement of the experience in the stores and on the online channel, will contribute to strengthening the brand image and generate interest from existing and new customers. While aware of an increasingly uncertain market context, the choices and work carried out strengthen our commitment to our strategic priorities and our confidence in our medium-term ambitions”.

Geographically, the Asia Pacific area recorded net sales down by 12.9%, the Japanese market recorded -11.4%, while the United States showed a decrease of 17.3%. The EMEA area is growing, with half-yearly revenues of +10.8 percent. At the end of June, the net financial position saw liquidity of 278 million euros, compared to 309 million euros at 30 June 2022.

During the conference call with analysts, Gobbetti explained that he did not expect store closures, but an optimization of the network, while the “refreshment” of the stores continued. “We have already renewed 70 boutiques and changed the logo to 100. In 2024, the new concept of the women’s boutique in Milan, in Montenapoleone, will be inaugurated. Then we will bring the new concept to our most important boutiques in the world. We will invest in the new image ”, she concluded.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

