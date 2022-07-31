FERRARA – Poisoned by her daughter who is now in prison with this very heavy accusation. When, Friday night, the carabinieri

and the firefighters entered her apartment, in a building in via Ortigara 28 in Ferrara, they found her helpless on the ground. She’s been dead for a couple of days: she’s the victim – most likely – of poisoning. That’s how it went, Sonia Diolaiti, a 62-year-old retired and widow of a well-known breast specialist and radiologist from the Sant’Anna Hospital, Stefano Corcione, who passed away in 2018. For her death, her 38-year-old daughter, Sonia Corcione, also a tenant, was arrested. of the palace, interrogated at length, in the night, by the men of the Arma and by the prosecutor on duty, Lisa Busato and conducted, in the afternoon, in the women’s prison in Bologna.

The carabinieri were brought in by a couple of acquaintances of the woman who, around 11 pm, presented herself to the command of the Ferrara station worried about the fate of the 62-year-old who, for a couple of days, had not answered the phone or the intercom home. Made their entrance through the window of the house, where Sonia Diolaiti lived alone on the first floor of the building, the military found her lifeless body in the corridor. Once on the spot, the 118 health workers ascertained the death, which occurred a few days ago and detected the presence of traces compatible with a poisoning, triggering all the investigative procedures of the case, coordinated by the Estense Public Prosecutor’s Office with the help of the doctor lawyer and of the personnel assigned to technical-scientific surveys of the operational department and of the Carabinieri company of Ferrara.

The military – informed by the neighbors of the fact that the daughter also lives in the building, on the fourth floor – immediately contacted the 38-year-old, with particular regard to the state of health and relationships that existed with her mother. The woman – who released statements to the men of the Arma later confirmed during the interrogation conducted by the PM on duty, Lisa Busato, in the presence of the trusted defender, Gianni Ricciuti – would have told of feeling persecuted by her mother and harboring resentment in her comparisons for events dating back to adolescence providing a picture of family unease with deep roots. “We – said the lawyer Ricciuti – immediately made ourselves available to the investigators, answering all the questions and not hiding anything. A situation of psychological distress has emerged, which will require further clinical investigations”.

Presumably, psychiatric counseling will be sought. The 38-year-old – a graduate and currently unemployed – does not appear to be followed by social services or mental health services. At the end of the inspection conducted by the PM on duty together with the carabinieri and the coroner, the body of Sonia Diolaiti was transferred to the Institute of Forensic Medicine in Ferrara where an autopsy will be performed in order to clarify the dynamics and causes of death of the victim who, according to what he learned, would have taken a chemical substance – on which toxicological tests will be carried out – which, if mixed with other substances, can have serious effects.