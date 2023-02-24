Ferrari F1 – His song of joy, after the first day of pre-season testing, flows on two words: good reliability. Carlos Sainz, a Ferrari driver, archives the inauguration of the three-day event in Bahrain with a smile on his lips.

And he has good reasons for it, having finished third behind Max Verstappen and Fernando Alonso: “reliability – he declared to‘Ansa– it was good and we were able to run without problems completing the work program and collecting a lot of data, we made some progress with the setup during the morning and we were also able to conduct some good tests with the tires we had already tested in Abu Dhabi ”.

In short, if good morning starts in the morning, the sun seems to shine on the stable of the prancing horse. And the concept is also confirmed by the words of the other pilot,

Charles Leclerc: “We’ve put the first, intense test session behind us – he declares – we completed 64 laps trying a bit of everything, we worked on the setup to which we associated some tire evaluation tests and aerodynamic tests with different fuel levels ”. Leclerc then concluded that, in view of the second day of testing, the data emerging from the first will be carefully analyzed by the Maranello team.