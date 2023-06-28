Ferrari: Carlos Sainz sees difficulties

F1 – The signs that the challenge would have been difficult, in his opinion, were all already there. Carlos Sainz foresaw that Ferrari, in terms of race pace, would have some difficulties to face for 2023. “If you analyze it a little bit with a bigger picture- he said in an interview with Autosport – already in the middle of last year you could see that we had a car capable of fighting for pole position but, in the race, we have always been beaten by Red Bull“.

In short, having to bite the dust from the other majors was in the air. However, the Spanish Ferrari F1 driver in the family still sees room for improvement. “People often blame the strategy – he continues – but in reality I think that many times we weren’t as fast as them in races like in Budapest or Austin or in places where we took pole but then went backwards”. If on pole the gap from the competition was one tenth, on the race pace it rose to three.

But, in fact, you can improve. Must. Starting from the history that has been brought with us at least in the last two years. “I think it’s something interesting – he says referring to the design of the car – because, if you look back at last year, when this car was born, it was when we were still super competitive, so we didn’t have the time to know what the second one would be like. part of the season, we didn’t know that the car would struggle with race pace”.

In his opinion, it was the positive outcome of the first part of the 2022 season that had somewhat deceived Ferrari, which made it incline to continue to have faith in the car. But in 2023 the gap with the majors emerged. “Perhaps – he declares – if the second half of the season (2022) had arrived earlier, perhaps the first half of 2023 would have been easier”.

Sainz clearly states that the whole Prancing Horse team will have to do nothing but feel the psychological pressures of the winger: “you just have to be reactive – he says – make sure you take the right steps and continue to work as a team”.

The Red Bulls continue to be far away, the Mercedes and Aston Martins are perhaps more accessible. But one fact is certain: Ferrari cannot lose further ground. The championship imposes it but also the history that it carries with it.

