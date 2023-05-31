Ferrari F1 – Vasseur, the firefighter from Maranello

Ferrari F1 – The interview that appeared on the site today caused a stir among enthusiasts motorsport.com a Frederic Vasseursigned by Roberto Chinchero.

The journalist from Monza, one of the most competent and authoritative of the circus, had the opportunity to test the mood of the number one from Maranello the day after the Montecarlo GP.

Among the topics touched upon during the interview are the short and medium-term objectives, the analysis of errors, to act as a counterbalance to the defense of some strategy choices stigmatized by the press, ending with an opinion on the form of the pilots and of the car.

Faced with the precise question of Mercedes’ ability, and above all willingness, to risk the application of updates in a Grand Prix such as Monte Carlo, with the not at all hidden goal of accumulating experience in view of the future, surprises the admission of the team principal: “I don’t know who said we will have a new rear suspension in Spain, it certainly wasn’t me”.

Words that freeze both the journalistic ambitions of some self-styled internet experts, but above all the hopes of millions of Italian fans fomented by the press, by the rivers of ink spent justifying how that, the suspension, was the real turning point.

And the wasted opinions on the salvific effect of the pull rod architecture, capable of giving wings to the Milton Keynes car?

And the photos stolen and then discussed on social media, with the youtuber on duty fretting about the certainty that the suspension would have made the beam wing work properly?

None of this.

“We should have brought some updates to Imola, previously we brought a new fund to Miami [particolare poi esaminato nella 9 puntata di Race Tech, la rubrica di approfondimento tecnico di News F1 ndr],in Monaco we had new wings and in Spain new bodywork”, Vasseur chirped.

Beyond the frankly debatable conclusion of wanting to treat circuit adjustments like wings at all costs like real technical updates, while wanting to give the benefit of the -technical- doubt to the Ferrari Team Principal, it seems more what else is a defense of his men from the press, now alerted to the traces of a Ferrari wounded by the inadequacy seen in these first quarter of the season by the SF-23, a project on which it is difficult to think of aiming as a basis for the future.

Barring a sensational pretactic from the French engineer and manager, it would seem that many words about what we will see in Barcelona have been thrown to the wind.

Let’s hope that at least they are aerodynamic.