Ferrari F1 – The year didn’t start well at all for the Scuderia from Maranello, everyone expected a return if not capable of winning immediately, certainly not even as disastrous as it was what we actually saw in Bahrain last week with one car retired and the other bent by an Aston Martin, without then considering the enormous race pace of direct rivals Red Bull and even closing with the rumors circulating according to which the same champions of the reigning world would have, at a certain point of the race, intentionally weakened the engine given the obvious ease of a one-two.

In Ferrari F1, on the other hand, total chaos seems to reign and the discontent seems to be getting bigger and bigger, the year began with the new appointment of Fredric Vasseur and many had thought and hoped that he could be the right person to turn things around of the team, and although it is still too early to draw conclusions it does not seem that Vasseur enjoys much decision-making power within his team, certainly disproportionate to that of all his other 9 colleagues on the Formula 1 grid. This is the analysis that stands out from a detailed article by colleague Solms in a long article presented at Sports Courier.

The basic problem would seem to lie in the fact that Vasseur is very limited operationally because he is subject to the managing director Benedetto Vigna, who in turn is further linked to Elkann, the true apex of the triangle. In a context such as that of Formula 1, however, delegating the real decision-making powers to a person who is not even present on the field risks only further aggravating the situation, without considering the risk of loss of credibility incurred and the worsening of general mood that is reflected on all the members of the team. In short, 2023 for Ferrari begins with a climb that seems even steeper than the one experienced in 2022 and which really seems, barring decisive aid, insurmountable.