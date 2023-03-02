Ferrari F1 – Their chorus is unanimous: there is certainly still something to fix in terms of set-up but it could be a good harvest season. Frederic Vasseur, Ferrari team principal and the drivers Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz jr converge their analyzes towards a single concept. The car is new and this too adds to the charm of the challenge. The wish of the newcomer, who has already settled in perfectly, at the top of the team and the two drivers is to repeat the script of Debut Grand Prix last year when they scored twice on the first two steps of the podium under the checkered flag.

“I have experienced this moment many times in my career – Vasseur declares referring to his debut with the Maranello team – but I must admit that this time is really special, I feel the passion not only of all the Ferrari people in Maranello but also of the fans, and a couple of months were enough for me to get infected by this enthusiasm”. He says he is satisfied with the outcome of the three-day test “which gave us the indications we expected”. And he admits that “now we have to fine tune the setup to get the most out of the SF 23”. His expectations are for a “concrete weekend” in the awareness that the track and the air will be able to reserve “very variable temperatures”.

Charles Leclerc is eager to try to get off on the right foot to give Ferrari F1 a joy that has been missing since 2008 with the triumph of Kimi Raikkonen. “I went to train hard – he says – I did climbing, skiing and I’m very ready for this year’s world championship. Things are going quite well, we had three days of intense testing with the possibility of many checks, of course, the car this year is absolutely different from last year but we are on a good path, I expect a car that is fast on the straights, we still need to find the right set-up”. In Vasseur he trusts to find a precious ally: “he always manages to extract the best from everyone – he says enthusiastic about the new arrival in Maranello – and he immediately settled in wonderfully in the team and it was not at all obvious”.

Positive vibes also emanate from the words of Carlos Sainz jr: “We finished the tests without problems – he says – and completed all the plan envisaged for the three days, so thanks to the whole team, now is the time to analyze the data and get the as prepared as possible for the first Grand Prix”.



