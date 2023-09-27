Home » Ferrari | Vasseur: battle with Mercedes for 2024 — Formula 1
The fight between Ferrari e Mercedes for the second place in the Constructors’ World Championship, according to the Red team principal, it is excellent training with a view to the next championship. The Silver Arrows are currently ahead in the standings 20 points on the Cavallino stable.

Consequently, Maranello will not dedicate the first months of 2024 to this final sprint, but, as stated by the Scuderia Ferrari team principal, will use them to perfect your set of skillswhich will subsequently prove invaluable for the future.

“Will we sacrifice something with a view to 2024 for the current fight with Mercedes? It’s never a sacrifice because I believe that performance itself comes from performance” Vasseur said.

“AND too late to enter the wind tunnel for this season, but what we can do with the current car will help us for next year. We must not postpone the fight, the fight is today with Mercedes and we have to face it.” Vasseur continued and said: “It’s always the best way to prepare for the future and for the team’s mentality, it is essential that everyone is fighting and we will keep this fight until the end of the season.” concluded the Red team principal.

