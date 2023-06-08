Ferrari, Vasseur remains optimistic: “We are improving”

Another unfortunate weekend for Ferrari F1 ended yesterday, yet another this season. In perfect continuity with the conclusion of the last championship, from Spain the stable of Maranello he brought home a handful of points, all conquered by Carlos Sainz, thanks to Charles Leclerc’s absurd weekend (not yet officially justified).

The long-awaited developments of the Ferrari F1 SF23 have arrived, albeit a few GPs late, and have had a totally zero impact on the performance of the single-seater. The usual problems of inconsistency (so called by the two drivers) remained, as well as the disastrous race pace if compared to the ‘good’ speed over the flying lap. But beyond all this, in the last disastrous grand prix, the men in red managed to reintroduce a component that had been seen less frequently this year: strategic errors. Yes, because what happened during Leclerc’s second pit stop (complete with a surreal conversation between Charles and the now well-known Xavier Marcos) was something that has rarely been seen in Formula 1.

Nonetheless, team principal Frederic Vasseur still wanted to see the glass half full of this difficult situation, speaking thus after the race:

“It’s not difficult to comment on today’s race. The biggest problem is in line with what happened in the last few races. The potential is there, in qualifying we are decent, not compared to Max but compared to the others, so much so that Carlos was on the front row. But in the race we struggle much more in terms of consistency from compound to compound. Charles also struggled from one stint to the next. The first one with the hard tires was very difficult, while the last one was totally different”.

“Beat the Aston Martin”

“In the central stint with Carlos we lost 15 seconds. It’s not a matter of tire management, because the performance in the last stint was there. By pushing harder you have more degradation, sure, but that goes for everyone. The positive side is that the potential is there and sooner or later we will be able to unleash it, understanding the tires better. Meanwhile, today we ended up in front of Aston Martin, something that didn’t happen in Miami. We think we have improved the performance. I didn’t expect such a fast Mercedes, we are faster in qualifying, they are faster in the race. Here too we are in line with the previous races. The problem is that points are made on Sundays.”