Home » Ferrari, Vasseur remains optimistic: “We are improving”
News

Ferrari, Vasseur remains optimistic: “We are improving”

by admin
Ferrari, Vasseur remains optimistic: “We are improving”

Another unfortunate weekend for Ferrari F1 ended yesterday, yet another this season. In perfect continuity with the conclusion of the last championship, from Spain the stable of Maranello he brought home a handful of points, all conquered by Carlos Sainz, thanks to Charles Leclerc’s absurd weekend (not yet officially justified).

The long-awaited developments of the Ferrari F1 SF23 have arrived, albeit a few GPs late, and have had a totally zero impact on the performance of the single-seater. The usual problems of inconsistency (so called by the two drivers) remained, as well as the disastrous race pace if compared to the ‘good’ speed over the flying lap. But beyond all this, in the last disastrous grand prix, the men in red managed to reintroduce a component that had been seen less frequently this year: strategic errors. Yes, because what happened during Leclerc’s second pit stop (complete with a surreal conversation between Charles and the now well-known Xavier Marcos) was something that has rarely been seen in Formula 1.

Nonetheless, team principal Frederic Vasseur still wanted to see the glass half full of this difficult situation, speaking thus after the race:

“It’s not difficult to comment on today’s race. The biggest problem is in line with what happened in the last few races. The potential is there, in qualifying we are decent, not compared to Max but compared to the others, so much so that Carlos was on the front row. But in the race we struggle much more in terms of consistency from compound to compound. Charles also struggled from one stint to the next. The first one with the hard tires was very difficult, while the last one was totally different”.

See also  Conegliano, Count Caballini promoter of the candidacy of espresso coffee as Unesco heritage

“Beat the Aston Martin”

“In the central stint with Carlos we lost 15 seconds. It’s not a matter of tire management, because the performance in the last stint was there. By pushing harder you have more degradation, sure, but that goes for everyone. The positive side is that the potential is there and sooner or later we will be able to unleash it, understanding the tires better. Meanwhile, today we ended up in front of Aston Martin, something that didn’t happen in Miami. We think we have improved the performance. I didn’t expect such a fast Mercedes, we are faster in qualifying, they are faster in the race. Here too we are in line with the previous races. The problem is that points are made on Sundays.”

You may also like

Pure enjoyment: Top chefs seduce at the “Tavolata”

Father and son missing after landslide in San...

33 sheep found dead on Osttiroler Alm –...

It is impossible not to make you cry...

Toxic smoke dissipates in the Northeast US

Xi’an: Youth volunteer service “love to help test”...

The driver is said to have locked children...

U.S. provides 2.7 trillion won worth of military...

Edict 2nd. notice Evangelina Valencia de Palomeque

Media: Trump’s audio recording in the document affair...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy