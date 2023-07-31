Home » Ferry between El Salvador and Costa Rica will begin operations in August
The start of operations of the Ferry between El Salvador and Costa Rica is scheduled for August 10, 2023 in the Port of La Unión and on August 11 in Puerto Caldera, in a first phase for loading, reports the Autonomous Port Executive Commission ( ECA).

Both nations become pioneers in Central America in implementing this short-distance maritime transport service.

With the new route, a solution will be provided to the export business sector, improving its supply conditions and trade in the region, and also, in support of land carriers, to avoid highway saturation and reduce the time to cross the borders.

This is a multimodal cargo mobility service (hooked and unhooked), twice a week. The ship has the capacity to transport up to 100 units with its head, including the driver.

