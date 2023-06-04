Fertilizer for cucumbers is made from honey

Cucumbers planted in the soil need feeding. Experienced gardeners suggest making fertilizers based on sour cream and banana peel.

And the authors of the resource “My dacha. Garden and garden” shared a recipe for a product that will improve the taste of cucumbers and prevent rapid yellowing and drying of leaves.

It is prepared with the addition of honey, which also helps cucumbers grow faster, increases the number of ovaries and increases plant immunity.

For honey feeding, you need to dissolve three spoons of honey in five liters of warm water, mix thoroughly and water each bush under the root. Half a liter of solution is needed for one bush.

Feeding from bread, which is poured with water and infused, will also be useful for cucumbers.

Photo by Pixabay

21

Read us on the Telegram channel, Facebook and Instagram