FESFUT continues without taking action on the tragedy at the Cuscatlán Stadium

On this day, the president of the Regularization Commission of the FESFUT, Humberto Saénz, gave statements about the tragedy that occurred in the Cuscatlán Stadium, which left 12 people dead, expressing that they continue without reaching a decision on the matter.

“We continue working, we are in committee, we have not concluded and it will be difficult for us to conclude this day,” said Saénz.

At this time, the FESFUT is facing a difficult situation as a result of mismanagement regarding the safety guidelines and protocols, which should have been approved for the development of the sports match between FAS and Alianza to avoid tragedies like the one that occurred the previous Saturday.

