FESFUT in the shadow of the Cuscatlán stadium tragedy

Last Saturday night, the worst tragedy in national sports took place at the Cuscatlán stadium, after 12 people lost their lives and hundreds were injured during a match between Alianza and FAS, with FESFUT being one of the main culprits. behind the unfortunate event.

Fans of both soccer teams entered the stadium to support the players, but the gates were closed at 7 pm, when there were still dozens of people trying to enter through the only open gate, in general sun.

The crowd threw down the gate, causing a stampede that caused a dozen deaths and a hundred injured. Witnesses said that the tragedy was due to “poor organization and a possible resale of tickets for the quarterfinal match.”

The Salvadoran Football Federation (FESFUT) is the entity in charge of guaranteeing that the matches are played correctly, so they must endorse the corresponding security protocols for the development of sporting events, ensuring the well-being of both players and other attendees. in order to avoid tragedies like tonight’s.

Towards the end of last year, the FESFUT was involved in a corruption scandal, which was strongly denounced by players and fans, tired of the profit-making acts of managers that were detrimental to the development of national football.

Reference / Raid the FESFUT and the home of Hugo Carrillo for alleged Money Laundering and Fraudulent Administration

Currently, FESFUT is directed by a standardization commission, which has not been able to meet the needs of national football, causing inefficiency in the administration when organizing matches.

For its part, the Attorney General’s Office in conjunction with the National Civil Police, will investigate the teams, managers, stadium, ticket office, league, federation, so that the unfortunate event that occurred in the stadium does not go unpunished.