The hours of the twelfth edition of the Estéreo Picnic Festival were revealed, the March 23, 24, 25 and 26, 2023Thousands of fans will gather at the Briceño 18 Golf Course, on the outskirts of Bogotá, preparing for these days full of music and good vibes.

Undoubtedly, it is great news for the Festival’s followers who will already be programming to find out the time and the stage destined to see their favorite artist.

Twenty One Pilots, Wu Tang Clan, Moderat, Drake, Billie Eilish, Tame Impala, The Chemical Brothers, Rosalía, Lil Nas X, Bizarrap, are some of the great references that stand out in this poster with which all of Colombia is preparing to vibrate to the rhythm of this varied list that brings together a range of great national and international artists and, without a doubt, has become one of the biggest festivals in Latin America. Tropical music will be present with Alci Acosta and Jerry Rivera.

Unlike other years, in this edition there will be four days to live with great artists and good music.

This is how we will live the four days of the Stereo Picnic:

Thursday March 23: