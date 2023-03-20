ITALIAN FILMS IN COMPETITION

Screenplay: Pippo Mezzapesa Antonella Gaeta, Davide Serino for “I eat your heart”

Photographer: Michele D’Attanasio for “I eat your heart”

Scenography: Daniele Frabetti for “I eat your heart”

Sound creator: Ivan Caso and Matteo Bendinelli for “I eat your heart”

Costumes: Mariano Tufano for “Il Pataffio”

Music: Stefano Bollani for “Il Pataffio”

Hairstyle: Marco Perna for “Il Pataffio”

Makeup: Giovanna Turco for “Princess”

Live sound engineer: Angelo Bonanni for “Princess”

Sound editing: Alessandro Feletti for “Princess”

Editing: Marco Spoletini for “Piove”

Special effects: Giuseppe Squillaci for “Piove”

Organizational producer: Antonio Tozzi for “Ghost Night”

Casting: Stefano Rabbolini for “Girls Don’t Cry”

AWARD FOR EXCELLENCE: Mario Martone

CARLO SAVINA AWARD: Roberto Pischiutta aka Pivio

INTERNATIONAL FILMS: “Love Life” (to collect the award Michele Zanlari and Beatrice Gulino of Teodora Film)

BEST FILM AWARD BY THE UMBRIAN JOURNALISTS JURY: “Margini” by Niccolò Falsetti

BEST FIRST FILM/SECOND JURY NATIONAL PRESS JOURNALISTS AWARD: “Settembre” (Luca Nozzoli and Margherita Rebeggiani to collect the award)

BEST PODCAST: “I was the Milanese” by Mauro Pescio for RaiPlay Sound (to collect the award Andrea Borgnino, RaiPlay Sound editorial manager)

SPECIAL MENTION TV SERIES to “Confusi” (to collect the award Alessio Rocchi, deputy director of digital content RaiPlay and the actors Edoardo Giugliarelli and Pauline Fanton)

YOUNG PROMISED ITALIAN CINEMA AWARD (decreed by the Associated Entertainment Agents): Francesco Pellegrino

SPECIAL PRIZES:

SPECIAL AWARD to Alessandro Sperduti

SPECIAL AWARD to Francesco Pividori aka Trash Secco for the film “Slums”

CINEMAITALIANO.INFO AWARD: “Margini” by Niccolò Falsetti

INTERNATIONAL JURY AWARDS WILLIAM PENN UNIVERSITY – OSKALOOSA – IOWA

BEST DOCUMENTARY: “In the mind’s garden” by Matteo Balsamo

BEST SHORT FILM: “Mammarranca” by Francesco Piras

BEST BACKSTAGE: “The hanging sun” by Davide Pitinzano

BEST DOCUMENTARY: “There is only one breath of life” by Daniele Coluccini and Matteo Botrugno

SPECIAL MENTION TO THE DOCUMENTARY “Peso morto” by Francesco Del Grosso (co-screenwriter and co-producer Benedetto Lattanzi to collect the award)

AGENDA 2030 AWARD: “You don’t know who I am: Big Mama” (to collect the Alice Di Martino award from Rai Directorate of Communication National Festivals

BEST BACKSTAGE TV SERIES: “The King” by Tiziana Cantarella (to collect the Tiziana Cantarella award and the Senior Producer Video Asset, Gabriele Raciti)

BEST BACKSTAGE FILM: “The Shadow of Caravaggio” by Daniele Santonicola

CINETECA NAZIONALE CENTER EXPERIMENTAL CINEMATOGRAPHY AWARD FOR THE BEST DOCUMENTARY to “Los Zuluagas’” by Flavia Montini

BEST ANIMATED SHORT to “The black recat” by Paolo Gaudio

SPELLO INTERNATIONAL SHORT FILM FESTIVAL

BEST SHORT FILM a Frida di Aleksandra Odic

SPECIAL JURY PRICE to Antimo Campanile’s “Leggero Lightweight”.