Festival of the manufacturing compass, companies create a network – Piedmont

news-txt”>

(ANSA) – TURIN, MAY 16 – Networking, cooperating to compete by generating value. This was the objective of the second edition of the Manufacturing Compass Festival which took place at the Campo Volo Collegno – Aero Club in Turin, bringing together about fifty entrepreneurs and presenting 20 successful case histories. The Festival, which is a registered trademark owned by Cna Torino, is an itinerant event that intends to touch all the most important centers of the metropolitan city of Turin, starting from the debut in Turin, in June 2022, to give visibility to artisan businesses and at pmi. “Large and small companies must team up to compete. This is a fantastic territory, we know how to do everything here”, said the president of the Turin Industrial Union, Giorgio Marsiaj.



“The metropolitan city of Turin is perhaps the only place in Europe where, tracing a circumference of just over 30 km from the capital, one can find all the skills and production capacities needed to make any artifact, any product: from precision mechanics to the electromedical, from aerospace to the automotive to the naval industry, from graphics to printing to bookbinding, from food to fashion. Here are all the services necessary for companies to stay on the market” explains the president of Cna Torino Nicola Scarlatelli. “The Manufacturing Compass Festival was born from the need to discuss fundamental issues for our future and put the issues of work, competitiveness and training back at the center of the public debate to finally recognize the precious role of craftsmanship and small businesses that they really have in the Italian system” added the secretary of CNA Turin, Filippo Provenzano. (HANDLE).

