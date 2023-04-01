news-txt”>

(ANSA) – TRIESTE, 01 APR – Science and its impact on society: these are some of the themes at the center of Scienza e Comma, the Science and Media Festival scheduled from 4 to 9 May in Trieste and organized by the SISSA interdisciplinary laboratory ( International School of Advanced Studies) for the artistic direction of the writer Paolo Giordano. The protagonists of the festival will be presentations of recently published scientific books, accompanied by “shows and screenings, experiential events and tastings, as well as workshops for adults and children – anticipates Nico Pitrelli, organizational and scientific manager of the Festival – Different languages, media and cultural environments that deal differently with science, around the world we live in and what we will inhabit in the future”. “In the complex present we live in – explains Giordano – science is called to question its relationship with society, to question its impact both on a collective level and on individual existences. Global science and the democratization of knowledge are two of the concepts at center this year, in the belief that only the ability to include the greatest number of different perspectives and experiences can guarantee us an authentic vision of who we are and where we are”. The program of the 2023 edition will be presented in Trieste on April 4th. Already announced guests of the Festival include Sheila Jasanoff, winner of the 2022 Holberg Prize Board for her academic engagement in the human and social sciences and her pioneering research on the democratization of scientific and technological innovation, who will be in dialogue with Giordano on 7 May on “Kind science. The quality of research policy in knowledge democracies”; the Iranian physicist, naturalized in the United States, Cumrum Vafa, 2008 Dirac medal, full professor of mathematics and philosophy of nature at Harvard University and one of the world‘s leading experts in string theory. In Trieste he will present the essay “Enigmi to decipher the world” (Daedalus) on 6 May. (HANDLE).

