“There is more taste in Bologna” takes place at Palazzo Re Enzo on 5 and 6 November, a great food festival to taste, taste and write together the future of cooking. On Saturday among the guests of the talks there are the Olympic champion Marcell Jacobs, the chefs Massimo Bottura, Carlo Cracco, Massimiliano Alajmo, Cristina Bowerman, Heinz Beck, Loretta Fanella, Viviana Varese, Enrico Bartolini and the director of the press Massimo Giannini. The event is organized by il Gusto, the hub of the Gedi Group directed by Luca Ferrua.

