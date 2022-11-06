Home News Festival “There is more taste in Bologna”: second day – live broadcast
Festival “There is more taste in Bologna”: second day – live broadcast

Festival "There is more taste in Bologna": second day – live broadcast

At Palazzo Re Enzo, the second and last day of “There is more taste in Bologna”, the great food festival to write together the future of cooking. Among the guests of today’s talks are the director of Repubblica Maurizio Molinari, the star of “homemade” cuisine Benedetta Rossi, the chefs Gennaro Esposito, Norbert Niederkofler, Riccardo Monco, Anthony Genovese, Philippe Léveillé, Enrico Cerea, Rodolfo Guzman , Cristiano Tomei, and the band Lo Stato Sociale. The event is organized by il Gusto, the hub of the Gedi Group directed by Luca Ferrua.

