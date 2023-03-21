Gloria Camargo

During the festive bridge, which ran from March 18 to 21, 3,257,807 vehicles were mobilized on the main roads of the country, according to the report delivered by the Minister of Transportation, Guillermo Reyes. Despite the high number of vehicles in circulation, 99 road accidents were recorded, a 33% reduction compared to the same period last year where 148 accidents occurred.

However, the 99 registered accidents left a balance of 132 injured and 25 deaths, worrying figures, although according to the minister there was a reduction compared to last year’s figures where there were 185 injuries and 63 deaths.

The report delivered by Reyes details a total of 4,730 subpoenas carried out, of which the most common infractions are related to not carrying a driver’s license, not having the technical-mechanical inspection up to date and not having SOAT. In addition, 363 drivers were penalized for overtaking in prohibited areas, mostly motorcycles.

Reyes argued that the problem lies in the fact that there are more than 780 municipalities without transit authority, which means that many drivers do not meet the legal requirements to drive on the country’s roads. For the minister, it is necessary to have a security and coexistence police officer who demands documents from drivers.

“This shows that as I saw yesterday in the territory, motorcycles do not wear helmets, carry documents, or turn on the lights because there is no authority that requires them to be up-to-date with transit documents,” said the minister.

The National Development Plan included a rule to prevent the sale of motorcycles if they do not have all the documents such as SOAT, driver’s license and the motorcycle in proper condition. The minister also announced that the measures implemented during this festive bridge, such as counterflows and restrictions on cargo vehicles, among others, will be maintained for the next holiday season such as Easter.