Festive consumption heats up, travel enthusiasm rises, and the Dragon Boat Festival holiday is seen in the figures

The Dragon Boat Festival, together with the Spring Festival, Ching Ming Festival, and Mid-Autumn Festival, is known as the four major traditional festivals in China, and it is also the first festival in China to be selected as a world intangible cultural heritage. Over the long years, people have given it nearly 30 nicknames such as Duanyang Festival, Calamus Festival, Yulan Festival, Dragon Boat Festival, and Zongzi Festival. On this day, we ate rice dumplings, raced dragon boats, planted Ai Pu, offered sacrifices to Qu Yuan, and wore five-color thread. The list could be even longer.

The Dragon Boat Festival is like this. Although it has a long history, it has left us a rich and romantic cultural wealth. The name of the festival may vary from place to place, but every bit of it is infused with the sincere and sincere feelings of home and country, and it is the common spiritual hometown of all Chinese people. Here, we would also like to wish everyone a healthy Dragon Boat Festival. Next, let’s take a look at people’s trips, outings and lively folk activities around this Dragon Boat Festival.

Ministry of Commerce: Sales of folk products are booming, holiday consumption atmosphere is strong

Let’s look at consumption first. According to the monitoring of the Ministry of Commerce, the Dragon Boat Festival in 2023 coincides with the graduation season, and consumption promotion activities have increased, residents’ willingness to travel has increased, and the holiday consumption atmosphere is strong.

Consumption of festive goods increased significantly. The sales of traditional folk products are booming, and rice dumplings with various types and flavors are popular in the market. Zongzi leaves, duck eggs, sachets, etc. are favored by consumers. Relevant data show that in the past week, sales of zongzi, salted duck eggs, and zong leaves in some large supermarket chain stores have increased by nearly 70% compared with the previous week.

Consumption such as leisure travel and catering increased. The demand for going out during holidays has increased, summer vacation and leisure have become popular choices, and orders for transportation, hotels, and scenic spots have increased significantly. As of June 12, the number of bookings for leisure travel orders during the Dragon Boat Festival holiday on some e-commerce platforms increased nearly six times year-on-year. According to data from UnionPay Commerce, the consumption of catering in the past week has increased by more than 20% year-on-year.

The daily necessities market has abundant goods and stable prices. As the festival is approaching, the business department guides enterprises to strengthen the organization of supplies of daily necessities and increase market supply. According to the monitoring of commercial big data, last week the national edible agricultural product market was well supplied and prices were stable. Among them, the prices of grain, edible oil, aquatic products, and fruits were basically the same as a week ago, the wholesale prices of vegetables rose by 0.7%, and the prices of meat and eggs fell slightly.

The average daily traffic volume of the Beijing expressway network is about 2.43 million vehicles

During the Dragon Boat Festival holiday, travel and travel activities increased. According to the estimates of the Beijing Municipal Transportation Department, travel is mainly short- and medium-distance, and the pressure on popular short- and medium-distance scenic spots in the suburbs of Beijing and surrounding provinces and cities is relatively high. It is estimated that the average daily traffic volume of the Beijing expressway network during the holidays will be about 2.43 million vehicles, an increase of 9% compared with the same period in 2019.

The traffic flow of highways in Hebei Province is about 6.6 million vehicles

According to the forecast of the transportation department of Hebei Province, during the three-day holiday of the Dragon Boat Festival, the traffic flow of highways in Hebei Province will be about 6.6334 million vehicles, with an average of 2.211 million vehicles per day, which is 1.17 times the normal traffic flow. The high-incidence road sections that are expected to be congested or delayed include: Beijing-Harbin Expressway, Daxing International Airport North Line Expressway, Zhangzhuo Expressway Baoding Section, Daguang Expressway Jingheng Section, etc. Passengers passing through the relevant road sections are requested to pay attention to the traffic information.

The traffic flow of the whole road network of Chongqing Expressway is about 3.82 million vehicles

The line of sight turned to Chongqing. It is estimated that the traffic flow of Chongqing Expressway’s entire road network will be about 3.82 million vehicles, with an average daily average of about 1.273 million vehicles, an increase of about 44.0% compared with usual days. It is estimated that today (June 22) has the highest single-day traffic flow, about 1.33 million vehicles.

Dragon Boat Festival transport national railway is expected to send 71 million passengers

Let’s look at the news of the railway passenger transport. The 2023 Dragon Boat Festival holiday railway transportation period is from June 21 to 25, a total of 5 days. The national railways are expected to send 71 million passengers, with an average of 14.2 million passengers per day. Since yesterday (June 21), additional trains have been added to popular lines and stations to ensure smooth travel for passengers.

China Railway Lanzhou Bureau expects to send 1.1 million passengers, with an average of 220,000 passengers per day. Today is the peak day of passenger flow, and it is expected to send 260,000 passengers. During the Dragon Boat Festival holiday, the passenger flow of Lanzhou, Dunhuang, Longnan, Yinchuan, Tianshui and other popular tourist destinations increased significantly.

China Railway Kunming Bureau expects to send 1.25 million passengers, an average of 250,000 passengers per day, an increase of 19% over the same period in 2019. In view of the fact that the passenger flow in Xishuangbanna, Dali, Lijiang and other directions is relatively concentrated, the railway department adopts the method of reconnecting EMUs, with a maximum of 27.5 pairs of reconnecting EMUs in a single day, further expanding the transport capacity. Among them, the domestic section of the China-Laos Railway runs an average of 21 pairs per day, and 6.5 pairs of heavy-duty trains are opened in the direction of Dali and Lijiang to fully meet the travel needs of passengers.

Major airports in Shandong usher in peak passenger flow during the Dragon Boat Festival holiday

During the Dragon Boat Festival holiday, everyone’s enthusiasm for travel and travel is high. After watching the railway, let’s look at civil aviation. During the three-day holiday, major airports in Shandong also ushered in peak passenger flow. Jinan Airport is expected to complete a passenger throughput of 277,000, which is 119.4% of the same period in 2019; Qingdao Airport is expected to complete a passenger throughput of 205,000, which is the same as in 2019; Yantai Airport is expected to complete a passenger throughput of about 78,000, basically recovering to The level of the same period in 2019.

Hainan Airport and Hotels Usher in Peak Passenger Flow During the Dragon Boat Festival Holiday

Playing in the waves at the beach, shopping in duty-free shops… Traveling to Hainan during the Dragon Boat Festival has become the choice of many people. During the Dragon Boat Festival holiday, Sanya Phoenix International Airport is expected to have 1,050 inbound and outbound flights, with a passenger throughput of 159,000. Haikou Meilan International Airport is expected to have 1,272 inbound and outbound flights, with a passenger throughput of 175,500.

In terms of accommodation, during the Dragon Boat Festival holiday, hotel reservations in Sanya continued to grow. It is estimated that operating accommodation facilities in Sanya will receive 176,700 overnight tourists, a year-on-year increase of 59.91%. The total overnight tourism income of operating accommodation facilities was 716 million yuan, a year-on-year increase of 70.48%.

Know the weather in advance when you choose to travel by flight

Passengers who choose to travel by air during the Dragon Boat Festival holiday should know the weather conditions of the departure and destination in advance. Let’s take a look at which airports during the three-day holiday may affect flight departures and landings due to the weather.

The forecast from the Civil Aviation Meteorological Center shows that today, there will be moderate to heavy rain and local thunderstorms from the southeast of Southwest China to the coast of East China. Airports in Chongqing, Nanning, Guilin, Changsha, Nanchang and other places are expected to be affected.

In the next two days, there will be moderate to heavy rain from Guangdong to Guangxi to the mouth of the Yangtze River, accompanied by local thunderstorms, strong winds, hail and other strong convective weather. Airports in Nanning, Guilin, Guangzhou, Shenzhen, Changsha, Wuhan, Nanchang, Nanjing, Hangzhou, Shanghai and other places are expected to be affected.

When the air route is affected by thunderstorms, it will cause air flights to deviate, wait in circles or increase the interval; when the airport is affected by thunderstorms, flights will not be able to take off and land; these may cause flight delays, please arrange your itinerary in advance.

Original title: Festival consumption heats up, travel enthusiasm rises, and the Dragon Boat Festival holiday is seen in the figures

