During the Mid-Autumn Festival, all localities will increase the production and supply of festive commodities, vegetables and fruits and other agricultural and sideline products to better meet people’s festive consumption.

Compared with previous years, this year’s mooncake market has generally more affordable prices, simpler packaging, more rational consumption and richer flavors.

Autumn is also the season when a large number of fruits are on the market. In the largest fruit distribution center market in the Yangtze River Delta in Jiaxing, Zhejiang, there are many varieties of seasonal fruits such as apples, pears and grapes, and the prices are stable and falling. The latest agricultural situation dispatch shows that the national vegetable area has exceeded 100 million mu, an increase of 2.81 million mu year-on-year, and the output and market volume of vegetables have gradually increased. With the end of the fishing moratorium in various places, a large number of fresh aquatic products after the opening of the sea are also on the market.

The State Administration for Market Regulation requires all localities to carry out special supervision and sampling inspections on holiday hot-selling foods. Beijing, Shanghai and other places have carried out supervision and sampling of moon cakes, and the sampling samples are in line with relevant food safety standards.

Original title: The festival market has sufficient supply and stable prices