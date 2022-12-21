[New Tang Dynasty News, Beijing time, December 20, 2022]The outbreak of the epidemic in China has caused medical runs in Beijing, Shanghai, Chongqing, Tianjin, and Shenzhen, with long queues of patients. A video posted online showed a man and a nurse kneeling and begging each other.

On December 20, a video was circulated on the Internet. The fever clinic of a certain hospital was overcrowded. A man in black knelt down to the nurse on duty, begging the nurse to let the child get treatment as soon as possible.

A nurse also knelt down and told the man helplessly that he was not alone waiting, and other patients had to wait in line for 6 to 8 hours, including children.

Judging by the hospital broadcast, the video was shot in Guangzhou or other cities in Guangdong.

Another video posted on the Internet shows that the fever clinics in Guangzhou hospitals are full, and it takes at least 6 hours to see a doctor. A woman said that she had a fever of 40 degrees and took two patients with fever to see a doctor. She registered at 8:30 in the evening and was still waiting in line at 11:00. She said she couldn’t stand it anymore.

There is a video showing that outside a hospital in Shenzhen, Guangdong, there is a long queue of patients waiting for treatment, which can’t be seen at a glance.

A Shenzhen netizen posted on Weibo on December 19, saying, “The epidemic in Shenzhen is serious. The puncture examination scheduled at the hospital was canceled because the nurse had only one positive patient, and the doctor was quarantined. This hospital is still the most demanding in Shenzhen. Strictly speaking, you can only enter within 48 hours. You’d better protect yourself…”

The fever clinics in Chongqing are also crowded. On December 17, a video posted on the Internet showed that there was a long queue at the children’s fever clinics in Chongqing. Some parents couldn’t wait and soaked their feverish children in a basin to cool down.

A video uploaded online on December 15 showed that Tianjin Hospital was full of people queuing up to see a doctor, and the hospital was crowded with people.

The number of febrile patients in Suzhou, Anhui Province also increased sharply. The video posted on the Internet showed that at 7:03 am on the 19th, a clinic just opened, and a large number of elderly people swarmed in to compete for the clinic beds. There were more than 20 people.

A woman in the clinic said that from 7 am to 11 pm, there are many patients who see the doctor every day. (Click to watch the video)

(Comprehensive report by reporter Luo Tingting/Editor in charge: Wen Hui)

