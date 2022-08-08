Home News Few houses for rent: “Demand outweighs supply”
Few houses for rent: “Demand outweighs supply”

by admin
Few houses for rent: “Demand outweighs supply”

If real estate sales are at a standstill, it certainly doesn’t get any better when we talk about the rental market. the provincial president of Fiaip speaks: “We have not managed to change this trend even with the Superbonus”

Francesco Dal Mas

08 August 2022

BELLUNO. If real estate sales are at a standstill, it certainly doesn’t get any better when we talk about the rental market. «In this sector», explains Giuliano Dal Magro, provincial president of Fiaip, «there is even more demand than supply of rental properties. The demand is also addressed to quality properties, but there are apartments on the market that are a little poorer than the quality that would be required, but there are very few of them ».

The owner is perhaps led to focus more on short rents which from an economic point of view and payment security represent an advantage, “but the other side of the coin”, underlines the president of Fiaip, “is to have a market of the residential lease that suffers the consequences “.

Given the situation, prices can only increase: «We have noticed a slight increase. The mini furnished apartments range between 430 and 500 euros per month; the slightly larger apartments can reach 600-650 ”.

Business associations do not find accommodation for their collaborators. Doctors and nurses look for a house and are unable to retrieve it. Is it ever possible? “If it happens, it’s possible. It was not possible to change this trend even with the Superbonus to refurbish the small condominiums that perhaps the owners could then rent. With the taxation on residential leases, the government has brought out the black if there was any, it has allowed the owners to rent these properties, but let’s say that it is a market where demand is higher than supply “. it is also given by the notice, too long for those who have to leave the apartment: «In the lease agreements, the notice that the tenant must give to leave the property is six months. It is too long a notice for the tenant to move and cannot wait six months. So what happens? The tenants come to the office and already bring the customer who replaces them. So that property passes through the agency, it has a regular contract, but in a practical way it does not return to the market because it remains occupied ». fdm

