Few satisfied with Macron’s policies

This was the result of a survey by the Ifop Institute for the Sunday newspaper “Journal du Dimanche” (1955 respondents). With only 26 percent satisfied, approval for Macron fell by a further two percentage points compared to March.

A negative record was only 23 percent approval at the height of the “yellow vest” protests in December 2018. Compared to April 2022, when Macron was re-elected for his second term, he has already lost 15 percentage points of approval.

