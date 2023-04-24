Few satisfied with Macron’s policies

This was the result of a survey by the Ifop Institute for the Sunday newspaper “Journal du Dimanche” (1955 respondents). With only 26 percent satisfied, approval for Macron fell by a further two percentage points compared to March.
A negative record was only 23 percent approval at the height of the “yellow vest” protests in December 2018. Compared to April 2022, when Macron was re-elected for his second term, he has already lost 15 percentage points of approval.
