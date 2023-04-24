Home » Few satisfied with Macron’s policies
News

Few satisfied with Macron’s policies

by admin
Few satisfied with Macron’s policies

This was the result of a survey by the Ifop Institute for the Sunday newspaper “Journal du Dimanche” (1955 respondents). With only 26 percent satisfied, approval for Macron fell by a further two percentage points compared to March.

A negative record was only 23 percent approval at the height of the “yellow vest” protests in December 2018. Compared to April 2022, when Macron was re-elected for his second term, he has already lost 15 percentage points of approval.

loads

info By clicking on the icon you add the keyword to your topics.

info
Click on the icon to open your “My Topics” page. They have of 15 tags saved and would have to remove tags.

info By clicking on the icon you remove the keyword from your topics.

Add the theme to your themes.

See also  The operations against the piques returned

You may also like

WDH/OVERALL ROUNDUP: Ukraine wants military aid tenfold

Hit 3 cars in Bolu, fled the scene...

This is the maximum age that dogs grow

Market leadership relinquished: Tesla competitor BYD overtakes VW...

ATATÜRK

Millonarios tied 1-1 with Unión Magdalena

The portal website of Jinan Municipal Government focuses...

Search for Lilliair: Politician makes fun of empty...

Independence Cup: the two known finalists!

Learn your own music and dances, with gender...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy