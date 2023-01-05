Listen to the audio version of the article

The limited presence of IT and telecommunications specialists remains a weak point of Italian SMEs. The confirmation comes from the 2022 Istat report on “Enterprises and Ict”. The share of companies with between 10 and 249 employees that have specific internal skills remains at 13.4%, against 21% of the EU-27 average. There has only been a partial recovery compared to 2020, when this value was 12.6%, insufficient to narrow the gap.

The index

This data is only one of the 12 elements examined by Istat for the definition of the digitalization composite indicator Digital Intensity Index, used to identify the areas in which Italian and European companies encounter the greatest difficulties. The most obvious delays, as well as on the subject of specialists, are found in the decision to invest in ICT training, in the use of online meetings and specialized documentation on the rules and measures to be followed on IT security. There are very marked differences between firms below and above the 250-employee threshold. In the use of robots, for example, we are at 8.7% against 29.8%. In the online sale of at least 1% of total turnover, 13.4% compared to 36.6%.

The basic level of digitization

The basic intensity of digitization, observes Istat, is made up of at least 4 activities out of the 12 examined. In 2022, 69.9% of companies with 10-249 employees are at this level (slightly better than the EU-27 average which is 69.1%) but just 26.8% are at a defined step at least higher than the indicator. On the contrary, for 97.1% of companies with at least 250 employees there is at least a basic level and 82.1% has reached at least a high level.

Access to the Net

Compared to 2019, the share of SMEs in which in the year 2022 more than 50% of employees have access to the Internet for work purposes has increased by almost 23%, equaling the growth rates of large companies (rising respectively from 40% to 49% and 47% to 58%). In the same period, the growth of SME employees who use devices connected to the Internet is more marked, increasing from 50% to 56%, eliminating the distance with large companies (55.2%). Fixed broadband with speeds at least equal at least 30 gigabits per second, it is used by 82.8% of companies with fewer than 250 employees against 96.1% of the larger ones. On the other hand, the quotas for connectivity at at least 1 gigabit per second are more distant, 13.2% and 27.1% respectively.