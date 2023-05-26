Home » FGR and PNC carry out raids at Estadio Cuscatlán and different locations
FGR and PNC carry out raids at Estadio Cuscatlán and different locations

At this time of the afternoon, the Office of the Attorney General of the Republic, together with the National Civil Police, carry out raids in different places, after the events that occurred last Saturday, May 20, at the Cuscatlán Stadium.

The FGR explained that they carry out searches in the area of ​​the Maya Tik Ticket System, where the tickets for sporting events are prepared, distributed and registered, as well as in the Alianza FC administrative offices.

One of the objectives is to find evidence of accounting financial documentation, contracts with the ticket provider, tickets used on the day of the event and information on the logistics of the event and other inputs.

The General Prosecutor’s Office together with the National Civil Police also carried out a raid on the offices of the Cuscatlán Stadium managing company (EDESSA), to continue strengthening the investigations.

