FGR and PNC dismantle structure of MS-13 – 102nine Digital Newspaper of El Salvador territory of young adults

This morning, the Attorney General’s Office, in conjunction with the National Civil Police, carried out an operation to arrest MS-13 gang members, who operated in San Miguel.

In total, 99 arrest warrants were issued. According to the authorities, these criminals are accused of 15 murders, one femicide, extortion and others.

During the procedure, raids were carried out in different neighborhoods of San Miguel, including San Pablo, La Panamericana, Santa Julia, El Tesoro, Ciudad Pacífica, El Zamorano, Monte María and Monte Grande.

In these areas, the authorities seized more than $2,000 in a house in the Panamericana neighborhood and arrested María Rubí Mejicanos Rivera, who could not justify the legal origin of the money.

The PNC continues to carry out actions to combat terrorist structures.