The Attorney General of the Republic, Rodolfo Delgado, detailed yesterday that, according to investigations, former President Alfredo Cristiani was in debt before becoming president in 1989 and his investments were on the ground, but at the end of his term, in 1994, he came out a millionaire. “To the surprise of many, of many […]

The post FGR assures that Alfredo Cristiani became indebted to the presidency and came out as a millionaire appeared first on Diario Digital Cronio of El Salvador.

