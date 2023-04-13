Home News FGR carries out raid in the La Granjita community – 102nine Periódico Digital de El Salvador territory of young adults
FGR carries out raid in the La Granjita community – 102nine Periódico Digital de El Salvador territory of young adults

Today, the Attorney General’s Office carried out a raid on a house in the La Granjita community, which was used to traffic drugs and plan crimes.

According to the authorities, Juan Lorenzana resided in this house, responsible for the murder of referee José Amaya, which occurred in June 2022.

Lorenzana shared the house with her spouse, Andrea Fabiola Ramos, detained under the Exception Regime for illegal groups.

Among the confiscated assets are 5 vehicles, 2 motorcycles, 1 firearm and other illegal objects.

The security elements continue with the investigations to capture more criminals who are fleeing from justice.

